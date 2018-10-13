Kate Hudson Shares The Most Adorable First Video Of Her 10-Day-Old Daughter

The sweet video of Rani and her dad has some fans in tears.

Kate Hudson shared the first video of her baby girl Rani, 10 days after her birth. The actress posted the most adorable clip of her baby girl with her dad, Kate’s boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, on her official Instagram page on October 12 which had her millions of followers feeling pretty emotional.

The adorable upload showed little Rani lying on her dad’s legs while Danny stroked her head and put his fingers out so the 10-day-old could wrap her tiny hands around his.

Fujikawa – who was shirtless in the clip – bonded with his baby girl, who he and Hudson welcomed into the world on October 2.

Writing in the caption of the impossibly cute family video, Kate admitted that she knows Rani is already a Daddy’s girl as the twosome spent some quality time together in bed.

“Kind beautiful man, your pure love is such a gift,” Hudson wrote in the caption of the clip, adding the hashtag #daddysgirl alongside two heart emojis.

But it wasn’t just the star who was gushing over the sweet father/daughter moment, as Kate’s more than 9 million followers just couldn’t help but leave loving messages in the comments section. Some even admitted that witnessing all the love between the two actually brought them to tears.

“I don’t why am crying right now this is beautiful she’s so peaceful,” one fan wrote after seeing the two together. Another said, “Very powerful. I can feel the love from here.”

“How adorable!!” a third commented on the social media site. “This is so heartwarming, thank you for sharing this precious moment.”

The loving video has already been viewed more than 1.9 million times in the first 14 hours since Hudson opted to share it with her fans this week.

The clip was shared on the actor’s Instagram account shortly after the Inquisitr reported that Goldie Hawn’s daughter shared another glimpse at her baby girl on the social media site. Kate told her followers that she was living in a “baby bubble” and was enjoying a little quiet time with Rani.

Speaking to The Cut a few months before giving birth to her third child, Hudson admitted that she was looking forward to being a mom to a baby girl as she comes from a family that’s full of boys.

Kate – who’s already mom to two sons – told the site that she was excited for the “balance” that would come from expanding her family with a baby girl.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

“My whole life has been boys. I have three brothers, I have two sons, I have two nephews, and one beautiful little niece. It’s really been me and Mommy with a whole bunch of boys,” Hudson said of how she’s always around boys.

“I’m excited about the balance. I was excited for my boys as I am for my girl, but at least now, if I have another baby, it really won’t matter what the gender is at all,” Kate then continued. “At least I have one girl!”