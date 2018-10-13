Khloe Kardashian Posts Sweet Photo Of Baby Kardashian ‘Kousins’ Cupcake Party For True’s Half-Birthday

The reality TV family celebrates True's birthday milestone.

Khloe Kardashian posted the sweetest picture to mark her baby daughter, True Thompson’s, half-birthday. The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted a “cousin cupcake party” to celebrate her daughter’s 6-month milestone, and the exclusive guest list included Kylie Jenner’s 8-month-old daughter, Stormi, Rob Kardashian’s 1-year-old daughter, Dream, and Kim Kardashian’s youngest children, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 9 months, per Entertainment Tonight.

The pint-sized group posed for the family photo on a blanket surrounded by pink, sprinkle-topped cupcakes and a layer cake that is being sampled by little Chicago West as two of her cousins look on. All of the Kardashian kids are dressed in cute party attire, with the girls wearing bows in their hair as they sit together on the fluffy blanket to pose for the sweet shot.

“Cousin Cupcake Party!!!” Khloe captioned the Instagram pic before adding a Kardashian-worthy tag in a nod to the family’s reality show.

Noticeably missing from the sweet party pic were True’s other cousins, Kim Kardashian’s 5-year-old daughter, North, and Kourtney Kardashian’s trio, Penelope, 6, Mason, 8, and Reign, 3. But the missing tots’ famous mamas didn’t forget to honor baby True on her half-birthday.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to post a photo of North playing a puzzle game with little True, captioning it, “Cousin love.” And Kourtney Kardashian posted an Instagram throwback photo of herself that was taken in “the middle of the night when my niece True was born” in April.

“Today she is 6 months old,” Kourtney wrote of her niece.

You can see Khloe Kardashian’s adorable photo below.

For Khloe, the past six months have been a mix of heaven and hell as she welcomed True while weathering boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. But these days, Khloe Kardashian seems to be wearing motherhood well. Two days before True’ half-birthday she shared a sweet photo of her baby on Instagram, admitting she had “probably dreamt about” the child her “entire adult life.”

“You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE,” the proud mom wrote.

Khloe Kardashian has been documenting baby True’s milestones ever since her child’s birth. Five months ago, Khloe shared an update with fans as she lamented over how fast her baby girl was growing.

“I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow,” Khloe wrote in May, per Entertainment Tonight. “Why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time? Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut.”

Now, Khloe only has six months to plan True’s first birthday party.