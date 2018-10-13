Julianne Hough Shows Off Some Skin At The Beach

Julianne posed at the beach as her new movie hit theatres.

Julianne Hough was showing off some skin in a cute blue and white romper in a snap she shared on social media this week. The former Dancing with the Stars dancer and judge shared a picture of herself posing at the beach on her Instagram page on October 12 as she promoted her new movie.

The upload showed the star smiling for the camera as she posed by the ocean in her fun cover-up, sporting cute heart sunglasses as she put her hand to her mouth.

Hough promoted her brand new movie Bigger in the caption, which also stars actors Kevin Durand, Colton Haynes, and Tyler Hoechlin.

“#BiggerTheMovie is out in theaters TODAY!,” Julianne captioned the snap, adding a sunglasses emoji to her post. The picture appeared to be taken on the set, as the star – who plays the role of fitness trainer Betty Weider – rocks a ’50s inspire look in the movie.

The new movie hit theatres on October 12, and fans made it pretty clear that they were loving Hough’s latest project in the comments section as they left sweet messages for the dancer and actor on the social media site.

“Beautiful, cute, gorgeous, and adorable!! #JulianneHoughForever” one fan wrote in the comments section of the beach snap.

“Beautiful picture! I love the beach it’s so peaceful,” another wrote online after seeing the star posing in her latest Instagram upload, while a third then wrote in the comments of Julianne’s picture, “Congratulations! I can’t wait to see you in it! I always love your movies!!”

Hough has a pretty impressive resume when it comes to her acting career.

The star, who’s the sister of World of Dance judge and former Dancing with the Stars professional Derek Hough, has previously appeared in Rock of Ages alongside Tom Cruise, Burlesque with Cher and Christina Aguilera, and Safe Haven alongside Josh Duhamel.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Speaking about being a part of the Bigger movie earlier this year, Julianne revealed that she was initially attracted to the role of the fitness instructor because health and fitness is such an important part of her life.

“Everybody knows how I am an advocate for health and fitness, and just creating physically and emotionally the best versions of ourselves,” Hough told Entertainment Tonight in September.

“That’s what Ben and Joe Weider did, and of course, Betty Weider, who I play, was such an influential and impactful partnership in the whole inception of it,” she continued to the outlet.

Julianne then added that she’s “really, really excited and honored” to be a part of the new movie project, which is in cinemas now.