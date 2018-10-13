Selena Gomez's breakdown is weighing heavily on Justin Bieber given their lengthy romantic past.

It was just a few days ago that news of Selena Gomez receiving mental health treatment after suffering an emotional and mental breakdown broke. An unnamed source speaking directly to Page Six claimed Bieber’s engagement to Hailey Baldwin “undoubtedly” played a role in Gomez’s mental breakdown.

“Selena has had a lot on her plate — too much. And, of course, as with any major life event,” the engagement would have affected her,” the source elaborated to Page Six.

For those who are unfamiliar with Justin and Selena’s history, the duo had an on-and-off-again relationship over the last seven years that came to a close earlier this year before Justin fell in love with Hailey.

In both May and June of 2012, rumors began to swirl that the duo were no longer an item. Part of the rumors stemmed from a shooting range photo Selena posted on her Instagram noting she was “releasing some stress” that day. The young singer and actress deleted her Instagram account shortly after posting that photo, as Cosmopolitan reminds us.

Toward the end of last year, Justin and Selena were spotted together on numerous occasions as hope grew for fans of the couple that they were getting back together. It was in March of this year that rumors the two had split begin to surface again. By the middle of March, Selena unfollowed a whole cluster of people on Instagram including Bieber.

While Justin and Hailey were rumored to have dated on numerous occasions in between his on-and-off relationship with Gomez, it was in May of this year that he and his wife tentatively started dating.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Justin was spotted crying inside of his vehicle shortly after Selena’s mental breakdown become public knowledge. While things were over between Selena and Justin, and he was very much in love with his wife, Baldwin, there would always be a special place in his heart for his long-time ex-girlfriend.

A source close to Justin noted it wasn’t easy for Bieber to hear Gomez wasn’t doing well because he would always care for her.

Back in September of last year, Selena had a brief stint at the hospital to receive a kidney transplant. As Page Six reminds us, Gomez was having a hard time emotionally because she had to spend time in the hospital on multiple occasions because of transplant complications.

Selena is currently receiving a wide range of treatments including dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), a wellness program, art therapy, spa treatments, and meditation for her emotional breakdown.

The 26-year-old singer has never been shy about her mental health and emotional struggles. In fact, the singer told Vogue she wished people would be more honest about therapies and treatments they were currently receiving.

“DBT has completely changed my life. I wish more people would talk about therapy. We girls, we’re taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back, the girl who’s down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart,” Gomez explained.