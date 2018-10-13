Demi Lovato Reportedly Distressed Over Selena Gomez’ Hospitalization Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez have been friends since they were just kids, as they were both featured on Barney & Friends in the ’90s. Demi’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, even said that “Demi and Selena love each other and always will love each other. They started out together,” according to E! Online.

So it’s not too surprising to hear that Demi was distressed when she heard about Selena’s hospitalization. According to the Hollywood Life, Lovato didn’t miss a beat in reaching out to Selena and her team following the news.

“Demi’s heartbroken that Selena’s suffering like this,” the source said. “She knows exactly what it’s like to struggle with depression and anxiety and how painful it is. Demi’s a very sensitive person. She loves Selena so to know she’s hurting this much has hit Demi hard.”

And while Demi is struggling with drug abuse and mental health herself, Selena’s dealing with low white blood cell counts and reportedly, a sobriety problem. Also, Gomez’s personal life has been complicated by her long-time on-again, off-again boyfriend, Justin Bieber, moving on from their relationship in a big way. After all, Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have already tied the knot after a surprise engagement announcement.

Unfortunately, Selena’s hospitalization comes just a few months after her friend Demi suffered a relapse and overdosed. Thankfully, Lovato was rushed to the hospital and received the care she needed to pull through. Since then, she’s been in rehab.

At the time, Selena was reportedly shaken by the news. This is what a source revealed, detailed E! Online.

“When Selena found out the news about Demi, she was very upset and emotional. Selena has reached out to Demi’s family members to share her love and prayers, and she is really distraught about her health. She hates that Demi has been suffering.”

The source also noted that the two hadn’t been close friends for a while, but as Demi’s mom noted, the two would always share a special bond. Hopefully they can support each other, even if it’s through simple gestures, as they go through this rough patch in their respective lives.

And hard to ignore in Selena’s case is Justin Bieber, as described by Cosmopolitan. He’s also taking the news very hard, as he’s been spotted crying in two different occasions after news of Selena broke. Plus, insiders have suggested that Bieber played a role in Selena’s emotional breakdown, per Page Six. This information could be very distressing for Justin to hear.