Ariel Winter Puts Curvy Bosom On Display In Tight Pink Top

The 'Modern Family' star stunned her Instagram followers in a snug-fitting light pink top.

Ariel Winter’s latest Instagram photo makes a clear statement – while the young actress isn’t afraid to show some skin, she doesn’t have to show any to look fierce.

About six hours ago, the Modern Family star treated her 3.9 million Instagram followers to a sophisticated, classy, and elegant photo of herself. The 20-year-old actress donned a long-sleeved light pink top with a v-neckline and a ripple texture. The combination of the actress’s decision to stand sideways and the way her hair was hanging down on her chest covered up the v-neckline.

While she was sporting a classy ensemble, her snug-fitting top did put her curvy bosom on display. The actress’s silky jet-black locks were styled with very slight waves. Ariel kept things simple in the make-up department with a light lip color as well as some black eyeliner and brown eye shadow which made her big chocolate brown eyes pop for the camera. Winter also opted for a very simple gold chain necklace to accessorize her stunning light pink blouse.

In just a short window of time, her latest Instagram photo was well-received by her followers. Roughly six hours since it was published it had accumulated 112,000 likes and just shy of 700 comments. While the comment section of Ariel’s photo did contain a few trolls throwing some shade at the actress, the overwhelming majority had nothing but positive things to say about the fabulous photo.

“You have *grown* into such a (classic) *Stunning* Beauty,” one individual said adding a bunch of diamond and heart emoticons to the end of their comment.

“Baby pink is your color boo,” a second chimed in noting the light pink top really complemented her creamy complexion and black hair well.

A third added: “You look beautiful as always.”

Her followers used words such as “stunning,” “beautiful,” “flawless,” and “cute” to describe the way she portrayed herself in this photo.

As the Inquisitr reminded us recently, Ariel has been hard at work trying to maintain an exercise routine to keep her toned, curvy frame in shape. The actress is no stranger to posting workout video clips and pictures on both her Instagram profile and her stories to keep her followers updated on her progress.

The next episode of Modern Family titled, “Torn Between Two Lovers” airs on Wednesday, October 17 only on ABC. The day after it airs, new episodes of the series are also available for Hulu subscribers if you don’t have cable or just want to watch the episode again.