Alexis Ren Shares Selfie Of Herself Posing In A Thong On Instagram

Alexis Ren is busy prepping for DWTS, but she found some time to sneak in a sexy Instagram story. In the photo, Alexis is standing in her bathroom doorway with just a little bit of light. She posed in a thong and likely a dark shirt, and took the selfie using the mirror. Her pose accentuated her derriere, as her face was mostly covered by her phone.

Ren also shared a portrait photo of herself against a beautiful sunset and moon, which she captioned, “can you remember who you were, before the world told you who you should be?” Many fans thanked her for reminding her to think about this, while others noted that “You are wise above your years..and just happen to be the most beautiful I’ve ever seen..”

It’s been a good year for Alexis, as she became Sports Illustrated’s “Rookie of the Year 2018.” Not a bad title, considering she is one of the few social media stars that have managed to break into the real world of modeling. In February, she talked about her thought process when it comes to social media, according to Elite Daily.

“Recently, I’ve been focusing on showing more of my personality [on social media]. I think it’s important to be vulnerable and open.”

With 12.8 million followers and counting, Ren probably knows what she’s talking about. She posts fun photos throughout the week, as well as sharing snaps from professional gigs and short glimpses into her personal life.

While many models and influencers often advertise vitamins, diet solutions, or more, Alexis has refused to follow suit, according to Elle. That likely ties into her philosophy that the social media experience should be authentic.

And as far as Alexis’ title as Rookie of the Year goes, this is what she had to say about it.

“I appreciate Sports Illustrated expanding their horizons and bringing me, an influencer, on board. I know I didn’t come into this industry the same way as most girls, so it’s been a challenge for me to be accepted. I appreciate them giving me a chance.”

Ren’s success is all the more remarkable, considering that she was discovered when she was just 13-years-old. She was actually shopping at a store for clothes when she was approached, and eventually signed a contract with an agency.

The model and influencer started building her fan base on Tumblr. She eventually switched over to Instagram, and “her fans moved with her.”