Melania Trump Says Her ‘I Don’t Care Do U’ Jacket Was A Jab At Left-Wing Media

Melania Trump opened up during her first sit-down interview since becoming the First Lady. She told Tom Llamas from 20/20 about many things that the general public are eager to know. For one, she clarified her controversial “I Don’t Care, Do U?” jacket that caused an uproar among critics. Melania wore the green jacket with the large lettering while visiting kids at a migrant detention center. Some interpreted her jacket to mean that she didn’t care about the migrant kids, but Trump had a different explanation, according to People.

“I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane. And it was for the people and for the left-wing media to show them that I don’t care. You will not stop me to do what I feel is right.”

And moreover, the First Lady has also revealed that she was a huge influence on Donald Trump when it came to the zero-tolerance policy. This is what Trump said about how the situation made her feel.

“I saw it on the news and I reacted right away. It was unacceptable for me to see children and parents separated. It was heartbreaking. I reacted with my own voice. I went to the border and met with the border patrol.”

With that in mind, Melania may have also worn the jacket to send a message to her husband, Donald, asking him, “I don’t care, do you?” in a sarcastic manner.

Whatever the case, the First Lady admitted that “It was kind of a message. I would prefer that they would focus on what I do and my initiatives, than what I wear.” Unfortunately, her comment would upset some people, as people started scrutinizing her role in the White House and her accomplishments, detailed the Inquisitr.

And while it’s normal for Melania to wish that people would pay more attention to her politics than her outfit, that habit is not likely to end anytime soon. The most recent instance of Trump’s fashion making headlines, was during her trip to Ghana. She wore a pith helmet, which historically is related to colonial rule. Others also believed her entire outfit reeked of colonialism, described USA Today.

The helmet was reportedly worn as she enjoyed a safari, but Melania was likely not expecting the barrage of insults and criticism on social media. Meanwhile, online bullying is one of the First Lady’s initiatives, which is called “Be Best.”