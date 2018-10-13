Olivia Culpo Flaunts Her Cleavage & Tanned Legs In Latest Instagram Snap

Olivia Culpo stepped out on Friday night at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles, the 10th event of the organization, honoring a number of women who have stepped up for their gender and called out injustices and inequalities.

The model later shared a snap of herself ready for the event to her Instagram account. Going with the traditional “female” color of pink, she wore a short magenta robe-dress, with a plunging V-neck and a short hemline ending high up on her long, tanned legs. The dress showed off her chest, and her evident lack of a bra.

The dress came together at the front down her torso, and featured three-quarter length sleeves, one of which she bunched up even further to her elbow. The shoulders of the garment were embellished with a slighter darker shade of pink sequins, down to just above her bust and onto the sleeves. She completed the look with a pair of matching pink pointed high heels, a small Louis Vuitton clutch purse, and a dash of pink on her lips.

She opted to leave her long dark hair hanging loose down her back, and added a pair of gold hooped earrings to the outfit.

Culpo appeared to be standing inside her impressively outfitted walk-in wardrobe, flanked by floor-length mirrors on one side and in front of a wall showcasing her large variety of purses.

The event, which honored Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez, Tiffany Haddish, Regina King, Lena Waithe, and Natalie Portman, also saw George Clooney giving a speech. The actor introduced himself as “Amal Clooney’s husband,” before warning about giving in to the fearmongering being pushed by Donald Trump and his administration.

All five honorees also gave speeches in the ballroom at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel, all “celebrating female identity in chaotic Hollywood and political landscapes,” according to Variety.

Per the Daily Mail, Haddish was being honored for her work with the Unusual Suspects Theatre. The organization offers workshops to both youth and adults who are in underprivileged communities. Portman was celebrated for her involvement as one of the founding members of Time’s Up, a movement created after last year’s Me Too movement to help victims of sexual assault in the workplace by colleagues.

Waithe has been working with The Trevor Project, an organization that seeks to help prevent suicide among LGBTQ youth. King was being honored for her involvement in the I Have A Dream Project, providing children in underprivileged communities with both academic and emotional support.

Gonzalez co-founded the March For Our Lives movement after her school shooting, leading student activists around the country in a demand for stricter gun control laws.