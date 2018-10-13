Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Figure In Nude-Colored Tank & Pink Bottoms

Emily Ratajkowski turned heads during the Candy Crush launch event.

As her 19.9 million Instagram followers know, Emily Ratajkowski isn’t afraid to put her trim figure on full display for the cameras during high-profile events such as the Candy CrushFriends Saga launch in New York City on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old model turned heads while donning a sensational nude-colored ensemble featuring a snug, curve-hugging tank top and rosy pink bottoms. From a distance, the brunette bombshell appeared to be wearing a nude-colored bodysuit.

Striking several seductive poses for the cameras, the actress kept things simple in both the cosmetic and accessory departments. Really sticking with the nude-color theme, Ratajkowski had a light nude lip and eye color allowing both her lips and eyes to pop. She sported a pair of large yellow drop earrings and a nude-colored handbag. Pulling her outfit together, she raised her tiny frame up with a part of barely-there tan heels. Perhaps intending to keep all eyes on her spectacular figure, she styled her hair straight and loose for the evening.

The original Candy Crush game is recognized as one of the most successful games to ever hit the mobile market. According to Daily Mail, the game reportedly pulled in over $1 million every 24 hours when it was at the prime of its popularity.

This number was found to be truly impressive given only somewhere between 2 and 3 percent of Candy Crush players opted to pay for additional content and game bonuses. Since the game’s original launch back in 2012, it has been downloaded just shy of 3 billion times.

Vanessa Hudgens & Emily Ratajkowski Play Candy Crush on a 26-Story Tall Building in NYC!https://t.co/1k3nyLYDd8 — PopPursuits.com (@PopPursuits) October 12, 2018

The launch event was all about releasing a new chapter in the game bringing in new friends players can unlock as they journey throughout the game.

Emily was far from the only celebrity at this very star-studded event. Vanessa Hudgens, Ashlee Simpson with her husband, Evan Ross, and Chloe Grace Moretz were just a few of the other celebrities spotted at the Candy Crush launch in New York City.

According to OK! Magazine, Hudgens admitted to her 30.1 million Instagram followers she was having a hard time putting down the game to head to the event.

“I should probably be leaving to go to the launch of the Candy Crush Friends Saga tonight but I think I’m just going to play one more game. See you there,” Vanessa revealed on her Instagram story.

Emily has been making headlines a lot as of late. Earlier this month, she took to Instagram to reveal she was arrested for protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.

“I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men,” Ratajkowski penned on her Instagram post about the arrest.

Regardless of what Emily is doing or where she is going, she always seems to sizzle in whatever she is wearing.