BTS: K-Pop Boy Band Releasing First Concert Film, ‘Burn The Stage: The Movie’

Korean pop group BTS has sold millions of albums and sold out concerts all over the world. This week the boy band made history by being featured on the cover of Time magazine. Now the seven-member group is headed to movie theaters.

Burn the Stage: The Movie, directed by Park Jun Soo and produced by Big Hit Entertainment/Camp Entertainment, will feature concert clips, behind-the-scenes footage, “brand-new from-the-heart interviews,” and give an “intimate look” at the K-pop stars’ sold-out 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour, reported Billboard.

Distributors Trafalgar Releasing explained that the film’s official poster was designed to be “an expression of the band’s love for its fans.” It features the cute boy band — Jin, 25; Suga, 25; J-Hope, 24; RM, 24; Jimin, 22; V, 22; and Jungkook, 21 — bowing down in thanks to its diehard fans after delivering a high-energy performance.

“The roar of the crowd can almost be felt rippling out of the poster,” teased Trafalgar.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that BTS — which stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan in Korean and loosely translates to Beyond the Scene in English — was named one of Time magazine’s Next Generation Leaders and were selected to be on the cover of the issue dated October 22.

Trafalgar Releasing

“Like The Beatles and One Direction before them, BTS serves up a mania-inducing mix of heartthrob good looks and ear-worm choruses, alongside dance moves in the vein of New Kids on the Block and *NSYNC,” writer Raisa Bruner said in the Time article.

The writer discussed how the “Fake Love” singers have played by “new rules” since debuting on the music scene in 2013, explaining that the group has “idol elements — the slick aesthetics, the sharp choreography, the fun-loving singles,” but also sing about issues that are important to their core fan base: young people.

Time

“We started to tell the stories that people wanted to hear and were ready to hear — stories that other people could not or would not tell,” BTS member Suga told Time.

“We said what other people were feeling — like pain, anxieties, and worries…. That was our goal — to create this empathy that people can relate to.”

Other famous faces on the Time Next Generation Leaders include actress Amandla Stenberg, and musicians Ariana Grande and The Weeknd.

Burn the Stage: The Movie is slated to open on Thursday, November 15. BTS fans can now sign up for updates on the cinematic effort at BurnTheStageTheMovie.com. Tickets for the limited release will go on sale beginning Monday, October 22, and are sure to sell out.