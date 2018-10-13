NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson Preparing To Take ‘Different Role For A Different Organization,’ Says Trainer

NBA trainer Jordan Lawley revealed that they are addressing some of the weaknesses of Klay Thompson in preparation for his impending free agency.

The Golden State Warriors will be heading into the 2018-19 NBA season as the heavy favorite to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy. After winning back-to-back NBA championships, the Warriors succeeded to bring back their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green. Despite being buried deep in luxury tax hell, the Warriors still managed to upgrade their roster with the acquisition of All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in the recent free agency.

It’s easy to understand why most people see the Warriors taking an easier road to their fourth NBA title in five years. As of now, there is no doubt that Golden State has the most talented roster in the league. However, things are expected to dramatically change when the NBA free agency hits next July where some of their key players, including Klay Thompson, will become unrestricted free agents. Thompson is currently entering the final year of the four-year, $68.9 million contract he signed with the Warriors in the summer of 2015.

Based on his performance in the last four years, it’s hard to imagine Klay Thompson taking less than the max. This offseason, Thompson’s trainer, Jordan Lawley, revealed that they are trying to address some of the weaknesses of the All-Star shooting guard in preparation for his impending free agency. Lawley said that Thompson’s recent training routine makes him more ready to “take a different role for a different organization.”

“There’s the skill enhancement approach where we have to focus on different skill mechanics that he might not be great at, but will be necessary,” Lawley said, via Matt Ellentuck of SB Nation. “Especially going into his free agent year, where there might be an opportunity to take a different role for a different organization.”

Klay Thompson is hoping he won't lose his favorite record to Steph Curry https://t.co/t25I60X5TU — Warriors Wire (@TheWarriorsWire) October 3, 2018

Jordan Lawley said that they still trained Klay Thompson on moving off the ball, which made him a very effective second or third fiddle in Golden State. However, Lawley revealed that they also spent the offseason sharpening Thompson’s ball-handling skills and finishing at the rim. Those skills will definitely be valuable once Thompson moves out of the shadow of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant and becomes the main man on another team.

Klay Thompson has said on numerous occasions that he intends to re-sign with the Warriors next summer and spend the rest of his NBA career in Golden State. However, most people can’t help themselves but imagine Thompson starting a new journey somewhere else. Expect more rumors to circulate around Thompson until he inks a new contract next July.