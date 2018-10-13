Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves In Tighter-Than-Skin Outfit While Promoting Her Halloween Collection Makeup

When it comes to ruling Instagram posts, no one can beat the Kardashians and the Jenners. And not only do they keep their fans excited on a day-to-day basis by giving them a sneak peek of what’s going on in their lives, but the sisters have also drastically changed the way people view beauty – especially when it comes to makeup.

And speaking of makeup, Kylie Jenner is famous for revolutionizing the way women wear their lip color to achieve the perfect ‘plump lip’ effect. Following her regular ritual of promoting her makeup line on social media, the 21-year-old star recently took to Instagram again and completely mesmerized her fans with her new deep-red lippy shade named ‘Bite Me’ that she launched as part of her recent Halloween Collection.

She looked gorgeous in the red lip color as it was different from her signature nude shades which have become exceedingly popular among females of all ages.

But it was definitely not the lip color alone that attracted more than 800, 000 likes and 10,000 comments on the picture within an hour. She wore a black, high-neck top to flaunt her perfect curves and hour-glass body that left her fans absolutely jaw-dropped.

The stunner wished her fans a happy Friday and said that she’s all set for the Halloween.

“My Halloween 18′ collection just dropped and I thought I’d wear my new lip kit BITE ME to celebrate! My new favorite holiday shade [is] available right now,” she posted.

Kylie also posted a full picture of her newly-launched Halloween kit comprising two matte and two metallic lipsticks, and the ‘Bite Me’ lip kit which contains a matte liquid lipstick and a lip pencil which she is seen wearing in the picture.

The collection also includes two glitter eyeliners, a pressed powder highlighter, an eyeshadow palette and a ‘spooky glitter’ lip gloss. The complete collection, which is priced at $195, also comes with 3D glasses.

She also posted a series of Instagram stories where she focused on each item separately. Kylie had been promoting her Halloween makeup collection for quite a few days, and now that the collection has finally gone live, fans seem to be very excited about it.

“I can’t wait to get my hands on the collection”, one fan wrote. While another said that she had been saving money since a week to finally invest in Kylie’s Halloween collection makeup.

The way fans admire Kylie Jenner and her makeup on Instagram, it looks like they are definitely going to buy her products, and it’s safe to say that the youngest-ever self-made billionaire’s makeup business will continue to flourish.