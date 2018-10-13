Watch Sri Lanka Vs England Cricket 2nd ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

After rain washed out the first ODI, the Sri Lanka and England cricket sides will try again to get their now-four-match series underway in Dambulla.

England and Sri Lanka will not only battle each other in their second one-day international cricket match on Saturday, but also the possibility of a monsoon sweeping through the Emerald Isle after their first ODI was washed away with just 15 overs in the books. As CricInfo reported, England batted and scored 92 runs while giving up two wickets in that time, but the match ended with a no-result, meaning the teams will try it again on Saturday, in a 50-overs match that will live stream from Dambulla.

With Sri Lanka expected to select three spinners for their bowling attack, according to CricBuzz, England batting star Joe Root says that his team welcomes the spin challenge.

“As a team, our record against spin is right up there, if not the best in the world, over the last couple of years,” Root said on Friday.

“This is another opportunity to show everyone how good we are against spin and to perform well on these surfaces.”

According to ESPN data, England’s average run rate against spin over the last three years has been 56.83, which is only second to India’s 58.27. The next best team in the world against spin over that period has been Pakistan, which averages just 41.45 per wicket against the spin bowlers.

England’s Joe Root says that his side is excited for the challenge of facing three Sri Lanka spinners. Gareth Copley / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the second Sri Lanka vs. England ODI, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The first ball in the day game is scheduled for 10 a.m. India Time on Saturday, October 13, at 46,800-seat Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. The game will also start at 10 a.m. in India, which shares a time zone with Sri Lanka.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, that start time will be 5:30 a.m. British Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 12:30 a.m. ET, or 9:30 a.m. PT on Friday, October 12. Fans in Australia looking for a live stream can log in on Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Australian Eastern Time, or 12:30 p.m. Western.

The teams from the washed-out first ODI appear likely to remain unchanged for the second match. Here are the expected teams for Saturday’s ODI, per CricInfo.

Sri Lanka: 1 Upul Tharanga, 2 Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Dinesh Chandimal (captain), 5 Dhananjaya de Silva, 6 Dasun Shanaka, 7 Thisara Perera, 8 Akila Dananjaya, 9 Lakshan Sandakan, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Nuwan Pradeep.

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (captain), 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Liam Dawson, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Olly Stone.

Watch a preview of the second one-day international match of the Sri Lanka vs. England series in the video below, courtesy of The Papare.

For cricket fans in Sri Lanka, a live stream of the second, and hopefully first rain-free ODI against visiting England will be made available by the state-owned Channel Eye TV website.

The Sri Lanka vs. England five-match ODI series will be broadcast by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and Ireland will require a subscription with the network. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, visit the Sky Go Sports login page. This will allow you to stream the Sri Lanka vs. England match live from Dambulla. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app.

To watch a live stream of the one-day international cricket action in the second match of the England vs. Sri Lanka series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV Xtra, which will carry live streaming video of the second ODI match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.

Fans in India who want to live stream the ODI should check out Sony Liv. And cricket fans in Australia who want to keep up with their arch-rivals England can watch the ODI match in Sri Lanka live stream via Foxtel Sports.