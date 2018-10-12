Kim Kardashian Knows Kanye West ‘Isn’t Healthy Right Now,’ Source Tells ‘People Magazine’

Kanye West’s infamous meeting with President Donald Trump had a lot of people discussing his mental health. Now his wife, Kim Kardashian West, is trying to be supportive.

“Kim is very uncomfortable and unhappy with the whole situation,” a source told People. “She finds Kanye brilliant, so it makes her upset when he goes on these public rants and come across as someone who isn’t well.” An earlier report from People said that a source told the publication Kardashian was “embarrassed” but “supportive.” Kardashian has taken to Twitter in the past to defend her man, stating that while she may not always agree with her husband, he is entitled to his opinion. After Thursday’s visit with Trump, however, more people seem to be on the edge of their seats to see how she will respond to West’s behavior this time around.

For those not in the know, West gave multiple speeches during his White House visit, where he explained his love for his “MAGA” hat and defended his belief that the 13th amendment — the amendment abolishing slavery — should be eliminated. His controversial statements are being discussed by celebrities and fans alike in the media.

Also during West’s Oval Office visit, he told Trump and the press that he felt he was “misdiagnosed” with bipolar disorder. In addition, he bragged about being “off medication” earlier in the year, presumably medication prescribed to him to treat the disorder. Kardashian married West in 2014 and has three children with him: North, 5; Saint, 2; and Chicago, 8 months. While she has defended West in public, sources are saying Kardashian may actually be more worried than she appears.

“It’s stressful for her,” the anonymous source told People. “She knows he isn’t healthy right now, but it’s impossible to get across to him. All she can do is hope that he calms down mentally soon.”

The source also claimed that the Kardashian family thinks West needs help and are on their last straw, but that West refuses treatment. Another source said that a lot of people in West’s circle have encouraged him to begin taking medication for his bipolar disorder again. According to this source, West doesn’t believe he’s sick because “the President of the United States doesn’t think so.”

West’s meeting with the president was initially promoted as a discussion where West would bring up serious issues like prison reform. Kardashian, who met with Trump in order to grant prisoner Alice Marie Johnson pardon, was probably hoping that her husband would focus more on those types of topics. Unfortunately, his conduct made more headlines.