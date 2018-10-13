Princess Eugenie’s Name Is Pronounced Way Differently Than You Thought

It wasn't until Eugenie's Windsor Castle wedding that some royal watchers realized they'd been saying her name all wrong.

Princess Eugenie’s royal title could slightly change should she choose to take her husband, Jack Brooksbank’s, name. But one part of her moniker will always remain the same.

Prior to her wedding day, Eugenie was called “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York.” As a married woman, she does not require a surname but can use Mountbatten-Windsor. Or if she chooses to take her husband’s last name, she will go as “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie Brooksbank.” But no matter which name she chooses, it’s the new bride’s first name that has long been a source of confusion.

The royal bride tied the knot with her love at Windsor Castle in a televised ceremony, and for some, it was the first time they heard Eugenie, Princess of York’s name spoken out loud.

Before viewers tuned in to ITV or TLC to watch Eugenie exchange vows with Jack Brooksbank, many thought her name was pronounced “you-JEEN-ee,” as in “Genie in a bottle.” Others said “you-JEN-ny” or “you-JAY-nee.” None are correct.

According to News.com.au, the emphasis on the royal bride’s name is actually on the first syllable: “YOO-juh-nee.”

In 2008, the princess told The Telegraph she has been dealing with the mispronunciation of her name for her entire life and she’s now over it.

“Whenever we used to meet foreign people who were struggling with it, my mum and I would help them by saying, ‘It’s like Use Your Knees.’ But whatever. I am now used to every pronunciation.”

Indeed, even some die-hard royal family fans have been saying Eugenie’s name wrong for 28 years. It wasn’t until news reports about her wedding—or her actual wedding ceremony itself at St. George’s Chapel on Oct. 12, 2018 —that many people heard the proper pronunciation of Princess Eugenie’s name for the first time.

When she’s not using her full princess title, Eugenie is reportedly called “Youj” or “Bouj” to friends, while her sister Beatrice calls her “Eug,” per the Express.

Born in 1990, Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena of York, the daughter of the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson and the Duke of York, Prince Andrew and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, takes her name from Victoria Eugenie of Battenberg, the granddaughter of Queen Victoria. Her middle name comes from Princess Helena, the daughter of Queen Victoria.

While the newly married Princess Eugenie remains a member of the royal family, her businessman husband will not receive a royal title. Just ahead of the royal wedding, Buckingham Palace revealed the couple’s joint monogram on their new wedding china. And while Eugenie’s initial includes the royal coronet above her “E,” Brooksbank’s “J” does not include the telltale crown symbol.