‘Big Brother 20’ Stars Haleigh Broucher, Faysal Shafaat Reunite

During Big Brother Season 20, Haleigh Brocher and Faysal Shafaat had a somewhat complicated relationship. They were friendly and flirtatious, but they fought and disagreed over game moves often as well. During their time in the BB20 house, they didn’t officially throw themselves into a showmance, but after some time together in the jury house, they’d decided they were giving a romance a go. Now they’ve reunited and fans can’t wait for updates.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans decided not to try the long-distance thing for their romance. He moved in with her in California and they’ve been inseparable since the finale. In addition, Bayleigh Dalton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams got engaged in the finale and they’re fairly inseparable as well.

However, Haleigh and Faysal are taking a slower approach to their blossoming romance. Broucher is a college student in Texas, while Shafaat is a substitute teacher in Florida. After a bit of time apart, they have just reunited and it looks like they’re both beyond excited about this.

Big Brother fans knew a reunion was on the way for Fessy and Haleigh, as he’d posted a cute video about the two of them a few days ago via Instagram. He added a hashtag about how he missed Broucher and how it would be six more days, so BB20 fans have been counting down.

Earlier this month, Broucher also provided a quick update on her romance with Shafaat via her Instagram page. She posted a photo of them together and noted she missed him and made it clear they were still a couple despite the geographical distance between them.

On Friday, Faysal shared some updates via his Instagram Stories, revealing that he was flying to Toronto, while Haleigh shared an update via her page that she was headed to Canada too. That afternoon, she revealed via her Instagram Stories that she had finally reunited with Fessy in Canada and that they have shared some events they were doing together during their time up north.

Broucher shared a quick shot showing her with Shafaat, saying she was with her “person.” In another shot, a shirtless Fessy was opening up some wine for his gal.

What comes next for this Big Brother 20 duo? It looks like they are taking things day-by-day, which makes sense, considering that their actual romance really just got going in the jury house.

Based on their Instagram updates, it sounds as if Faysal Shafaat and Haleigh Broucher have been in touch with one another quite a bit since the finale, even if they haven’t been able to spend time in-person together much yet. Fans are hoping that this weekend goes well for them and that there are plenty of additional reunions in the works.