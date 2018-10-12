Kehlani Announces That She Is Four Months Pregnant, Raising Questions About Her Sexuality

Singer/songwriter Kehlani announced that she is four months pregnant today, sharing beautiful photos of her baby bump on her Instagram and Twitter pages.

“I am so honored to be given this gift by spirit, creator, and an amazing partner whom I trust with my body and life…” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

She later revealed that she will be having a girl and dropped hints on why she’d been keeping it a secret.

“I knew sharing something so personal and precious could bring stress into my world but there isn’t a word anyone would say my way that could take away from this,” she continued.

After the announcement, well wishes poured in from Kehlani’s fans and her peers in the music industry,

“Congratulations!!!!,” tweeted Missy Elliott. “May God Blessings pour upon your child in great health mind body & soul. [sic]”

“I am so happy for you sis!” singer Janelle Monae wrote. “You will slay mamahood. Just gorgeous. Congrats to you both!”

But amidst the congratulations, the announcement raised some confusion for some because the singer has identified herself as “queer” in the past. Many questioned how Kehlani could have gotten pregnant because she has been open about being attracted to women.

One person went so far as to make a composite photo of the baby announcement photo and a screenshot of a Kehlani interview where she talks about being queer.

Kehlani retweeted the image and added, “Imagine thinking queer means lesbian and either means unable to have babies.”

In April, Kehlani tweeted a clarification of what she means when she says she is queer, Billboard reports.

“I’m queer,” she wrote. “Not bi, not straight. I’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non-binary people, intersex people, trans people. lil poly pansexual…”

Now that Kehlani has revealed that she is in a relationship with the father of her child, it’s raised questions about who he is. In her Instagram stories, she revealed that she hasn’t been hiding his identity and that he’s been in multiple pictures that she has shared on social media.

As Life & Style reports, there’s speculation that her friend Javie Young White could be her baby’s father. She’s been in quite a few photos with him, and according to the tabloid, she recently commented “Hey, dad” under one of his photos.

In a subsequent tweet, Kehlani announced that she plans to reveal more about her partner and their relationship, so it looks like lots of questions will be answered soon.