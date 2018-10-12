Watch Los Angeles Dodgers Vs. Milwaukee Brewers NLCS Game 1 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

The Los Angeles Dodgers take their first step toward a return to the World Series, but the Milwaukee Brewers present a formidable obstacle, as the National League Championship Series starts on Friday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have their eyes on their second World Series appearance in two years, while the Milwaukee Brewers hope to reach the Fall Classic for only the second time in their 49-year history. Both teams will try to take the first step toward their respective goals when they square off in the National League Championship Series opener, a game that will live stream Friday from Miller Park in Milwaukee.

Like most postseason series, the Dodgers-Brewers matchup is likely to be decided by each team’s pitching staff. But as the Los Angeles Times wrote on Thursday, the two teams will take radically different approaches to how they handle their pitching in the 2018 NLCS.

While the Dodgers have already announced all four of their starting pitchers, leading off on Friday with three-time Cy Young-winning lefty Clayton Kershaw, the Brewers will go with veteran Gio Gonzalez in a game that will likely see Milwaukee’s bullpen take the bulk of the innings.

“It’s no secret that we’re going to use our pitching a little differently than the traditionalists would like,” Brewers Manager Craig Counsell told the Times.

“The depth of our staff is what is the most meaningful thing for me when we figure out how we do this. We like the depth of our staff, and we think Gio is the perfect option to start us out.”

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will look to give Los Angeles an edge in Game 1 of the NLCS. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

The Dodgers, however, not only have solid starting pitching, leading the National League with a team ERA of 3.38, per ESPN stats. The team is also entering the NLCS with one of the most powerful hitting attacks in the NL.

Additionally, the Dodgers were second in the league with a.333 on-base percentage, according to Sports Illustrated, but also led the league in slugging percentage, home runs, and bases on balls.

Watch a preview of the Dodgers-Brewers National League Championship Series in the video below, courtesy of MLB Network.

