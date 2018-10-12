NBC Reveals Premiere Dates For ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions,’ ‘Ellen’s Game Of Games,’ & ‘Titan Games’

Entertaining acts and competitive contenders dominate NBC’s midseason schedule.

In January, NBC will launch three fun competition-based reality shows that are sure to have audiences chatting up a storm on social media.

On Friday, October 12, the peacock network revealed premiere details for the new series The Titan Games, the spinoff show America’s Got Talent: The Champions, and the returning program Ellen’s Game of Games, according to a press release posted on The Futon Critic website.

The Titan Games

NBC will debut Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new physical competition show, The Titan Games, on Wednesday, January 2, at 8 p.m. Over the course of 10 episodes, everyday people will compete in head-to-head challenges — inside the specially-created Titan arena — that the network said will “not only test the competitors’ physical strength, but also their mental and emotional fortitude.” Johnson will serve as host and executive producer of the series, which he hopes will motivate both men and women to reach their full potential.

“Tens of thousands of hardworking, athletic people from all walks of life applied — LESS THAN 100 made it,” he said on Instagram about The Titan Games‘ grueling application process.

“This series is my DNA and we tested and pushed these athletes like never before. They sweat, they agonized in pain, and they bled. I was very proud.”

America’s Got Talent: The Champions

The first American spinoff of the popular series America’s Got Talent is an all-star version of sorts featuring some of the most gifted entertainers from 194 territories all around the world vying to be crowned most talented.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions — which premieres on Monday, January 7, at 8 p.m. — will feature the same judges from the regular AGT program, Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel. However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews will be hosting the new show.

“I am so proud and honored to join Simon, Mel, Heidi, and Howie hosting the No. 1 alternative series on television,” Crews said in September about his new gig.

“NBC’s America’s Got Talent is a show I love to watch with my family and now to actually be a part of this special edition, The Champions, is more than I could have asked or dreamed. Now America’s Got Terry Crews!”

Ellen’s Game of Games

Ellen DeGeneres is back as host and executive producer for the second season of the hit game show Ellen’s Game of Games. The series features supersized versions of some of the best and funniest games that she plays with both fans and celebrities on her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Contestants, who are pulled right from the audience, will have to maneuver massive obstacles, answer questions under crushing time pressure, and face gigantic plunges into the unknown — all in a quest to win a big cash prize,” stated NBC.

Ellen’s Game of Games returns on Tuesday, January 8, at 8 p.m.