Harvard And NYU Law Reviews Sued For Discriminating Against White Men

The lawsuit seeks to 'restore meritocracy at American universities by eliminating the use of race and sex preferences.'

Harvard Law Review has been targeted in a federal lawsuit that claims the scholarly journal discriminates against white men when selecting articles for publication.

The lawsuit against the Harvard Law Review is nearly identical to one filed last week against the New York University Law Journal, the Associated Press reported.

An activist group called the Faculty, Alumni and Students Opposed to Racial Preferences filed both federal lawsuits, which claim the law journals give undue preference to women and racial minorities when selecting papers for publication — even in instances where their content was not the highest quality.

“Until recently, membership on the Law Review was an academic honor reserved to students who were selected on account of their first-year grades and their performance on a writing competition,” the group said in its complaint against Harvard. “In recent years, however, the Harvard Law Review has been using race and sex preferences to select its members.”

Plaintiffs: We Want ‘To Restore Meritocracy’

The plaintiffs said their goal is “to restore meritocracy at American universities by eliminating the use of race and sex preferences.”

The lawsuit against the Harvard Law Review comes as Harvard University is preparing for a high-stakes discrimination trial that starts on October 15.

In their discrimination lawsuit against Harvard undergrad, a group of Asian-American students claimed Harvard discriminated against them in its admissions process through the use of racial quotas designed to artificially limit their representation in the student body, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Harvard University has admitted that it considers race in its admissions process as part of affirmative-action programs designed to promote certain minority groups, but insisted it did not discriminate against Asians.

Justice Dept: Harvard Discriminates Against Asians

However, the Justice Department said after reviewing all the evidence, Harvard failed to show that “its use of race does not inflict unlawful racial discrimination on Asian-Americans.”

In September 2018, the Trump administration launched an investigation into fellow Ivy League university Yale for employing similar affirmative-action programs that allegedly discriminate against Asians, as the Inquisitr has reported.

The plaintiffs in the Harvard lawsuit claim the university artificially restrict Asian representation while promoting the representation of other minorities, notably African-Americans and Hispanics.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently issued a statement saying Harvard has a responsibility to be fair in its admissions process because it receives more than $550 million a year in federal funding.

“No American should be denied admission to school because of their race,” Sessions said. “As a recipient of taxpayer dollars, Harvard has a responsibility to conduct its admissions policy without racial discrimination by using meaningful admissions criteria that meet lawful requirements.”