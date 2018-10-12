George And Amal Clooney Missed Princess Eugenie’s Wedding—Here’s Why

George and Amal Clooney had to decline an invitation to the latest royal wedding, Harper’s Bazaar is reporting. The reason why is pretty good, though. The classy couple, who attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May, are dedicated to their work. It is reported that Amal’s work ethic is what attracted her husband in the first place. So when the human-rights lawyer was asked to speak at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women on the same day as the wedding, the choice was clear.

George is actually friends with Princess Eugenie’s new husband, Jack Brooksbank. Brooksbank was the U.K. spokesperson for George’s tequila company, Casamigos, and assumed that role in 2016. George did eventually sell the company for $1 billion a year later, but the two remained in touch. Brooksbanks even revealed that they would be serving Casamigos at the wedding reception. George has allegedly been pretty busy lately, with a new TV deal with Paramount announced to the media just this week. The public is speculating that George’s new business ventures contributed to him missing the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel. Another theory is that George probably just felt uncomfortable attending such a huge, romantic event without his spouse.

As for Amal, she was asked to deliver the keynote speech for a non-profit conference that discusses and advocates for gender equality and addresses the problems faced among women. According to those that attended, Amal brought up many relevant topics in her presentation, such as the Me Too movement and the Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testimony. She linked these American issues to the story of Nadia Murad, a client she currently represents. Murad recently won the Nobel Peace Prize and was named a Goodwill Ambassador by the United Nations, reports Vanity Fair. Murad was tortured as a survivor of ISIS, and Amal once revealed that she and her beau had discussed at length the potential danger that could come from taking on Murad as a client. Amal spoke of Murad’s struggles to the conference of an estimated 12,000 attendees. It has been reported that Amal received a standing ovation.

Nadia Murad with Amal Clooney at an event titled ‘The Fight against Impunity for Atrocities: Bringing Da’esh to Justice’ Drew Angerer / Getty Images

While Amal and her husband were given the VIP treatment at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, receiving priority seating with Meghan’s family and friends, it was much more important to Amal to take the opportunity that allowed her to educate and inform rather than model for the paparazzi. That being said, Princess Eugenie’s wedding had no shortage of other A-Listers with Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Kate Moss, and Naomi Campbell all in attendance.