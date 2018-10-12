A Large Neolithic Settlement With A Wide Range Of Ancient Artifacts Has Been Discovered In Jordan

The Neolithic settlement of Munqata'a has remained untouched for thousands of years due to its perilous mountain terrain.

Archaeologists from Kraków’s Jagiellonian University have discovered a beautiful Neolithic settlement in southern Jordan that had never been set foot in before and which has remained pristine and completely untouched due to it being scattered below a mountain terrain.

As Science in Poland reports, Piotr Kołodziejczyk explained that his team was instrumental in finally excavating the Neolithic site where a large central building, stone walls, and numerous ancient artifacts were found, including arrowheads, grindstones, grinders, and a multitude of different ceramics.

“Munqata’a is the easternmost settlement associated with the late Neolithic that has been discovered to date. Our research can be considered pioneering, because no one has carried out excavation work in this inaccessible mountain terrain.”

Reaching the Neolithic settlement in Jordan was a perilous task for archaeologists, as reaching the valley where the site was located meant that the team had to slowly make their way down just one sharp path that descended along a narrow and steep ridge, while also lugging their equipment and supplies with them.

After researching the site, archaeologists determined that the people who once lived there would have been experts at shepherding and that they would have also known how to carefully grow plants in the tiny stretches between the many rocks of the settlement.

According to Kołodziejczyk, those who would have settled on this Neolithic site in Jordan were living during fascinating and greatly changing times as far as human civilization goes. This is the region where agriculture first began and those who adopted farming as a new way of life would have faced numerous challenges as city-states became a completely new thing, and Jordan was right in the middle of everything geographically as it happened.

“It was an extremely interesting time in the Middle East, because civilization was being born in these areas, agriculture and craft production technologies developed, long-distance trade flourished, first urban centers appeared along with a whole range of cultural elements that we know from today`s world. Between the Egypt of pharaohs and the Mesopotamia of the Sumerians were the lands of present-day Jordan, which are now a white spot when it comes to researching this period.”

Besides investigating the Munqata’a site, archaeologists from Kraków have also been focusing their attention on the region of Faysaliyya and have determined that a strong economic complex was once present here. At the settlement, the team also excavated a stately farmstead that had both residential and utility rooms built into it.

A photography exhibition that will be featuring some of the discoveries made at the Neolithic site in Jordan will be held on November 18 at the University of Hashemite in Zarqa.