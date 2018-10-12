Kate Middleton And Prince William Emulate Meghan Markle And Prince Harry At Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

The royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank brought out the love between Kate Middleton and Prince William.

According to an E! News report, during the ceremony at Saint George’s Chapel in Windsor, while sitting in the pews, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tickled viewers when the engaged in a rare public display of affection.

Not only did the future King of England hold hands with his wife, who recently returned from her maternity leave, but he also put his hand on her back as the walked out of the chapel after the royal wedding. They also appeared to enjoy sitting next to newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the service. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also shared the love by embracing and holding hands during the event.

Often, the royal family follows Queen Elizabeth II’s example and limit PDA in public, but this summer Markle made headlines when she touched her new husband on several different occasions when they were out and about in an official capacity.

In the wedding, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s oldest children, Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, performed pageboy and bridesmaid duties much as they did earlier this year for their uncle Harry’s big day.

Did anyone else catch this rare PDA from Prince William and Kate Middleton? Adorable! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BHT9F4j1hD — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) October 12, 2018

While celebrating Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank’s nuptials, Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen dress in a lovely cranberry shade complete with a Philip Treacy hat in a matching tone. As for Markle, she returned to the designer who created her wedding gown and donned a Givenchy dress coat in navy.

While the PDA attracted plenty of attention, it indeed was the bride who stole the show. Princess Eugenie stunned in a lovely gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. The low shoulder and deep V-back showed off a scar from the scoliosis surgery she underwent at age 12, according to an Inquisitr report. Atop her head, the bride wore a borrowed Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

While royal wedding watchers adored seeing the PDA between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as the affection between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the genuinely romantic moment from the wedding came when the groom put on his glasses just to watch his bride walk down the aisle toward him. After Princess Eugenie reached him, Brooksbank handed the glasses back to his best man for safe keeping, and the incredibly sweet gesture melted the hearts of people everywhere.