Sure, the Hadid sisters can afford the more expensive brands, but they are sticking with these frugal favorites

Even though sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid have repped some pricey beauty and skin care products, they still swear by several drugstore beauty products that they can’t live without. While they can buy more expensive brands, there are still some tried and true drugstore brands that can be found in their travel kit.

Stylecaster says that the modeling sisters often have someone to do their makeup for them, but they still have 10 must-haves in their toiletry bag. Both Gigi and Bella share tips and hints with their fans, including how they care for their skin.

Gigi Hadid is a big fan of St. Ives Apricot Scrub, which she says she’s used for years. This under-$5 product is particularly good for controlling acne breakouts. The Apricot Scrub has a lot of fans, but also some detractors, according to Allure, who say that the rough scrub was too harsh for their skin. The scrub is best used once a week. The model explains that she also uses Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Foaming Scrub ($6) for everyday use to clean up makeup residue.

Gigi Hadid has admitted that there are certainly some high-end brands that she loves, but often she uses them at the same time as a bargain brand. She says she’s a huge fan of Dior Iconic Overcurl Mascara ($30) along with a Covergirl Makeup Masters Lash Curler ($4).

“My favorite mascara is the Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Spectacular Volume & Curl Mascara in Black 090—the brush is bent! I use it with a Covergirl Makeup Masters Eyelash Curler,” she said.

Gigi Hadid says that when it comes to toothpaste, she prefers cinnamon, and her favorite is Crest’s Complete Multi-Benefit in cinnamon. She says that she generally gets this from CVS and it’s priced at about $3.50.

Bella Hadid says that her skin tends to run on the dry side, and especially after an event like Fashion Week, she likes to use Mario Badescu Flower & Tonic Mask to refresh her complexion. While Badescu products can be bought at specialty stores and online, it’s also available at Walmart for $18.

“I’m mask obsessed. The Mario Badescu Flower & Tonic Mask is so moisturizing. My skin gets really dry, especially during Fashion Week, so it’s good for me to give it as much love as I can,” she said.

But Bella adds that on the economy end, you can’t beat Peach & Lily Masks, as Stylecaster reports. At $2.50 a mask at CVS, they are great to keep on hand. No matter what type of skin you have, there is a mask for you.

Gigi Hadid says that one of her big, if not slightly embarrassing secrets for skin care is what she uses for her facial moisturizer. She uses Eucerin body moisturizer all over.

“I use Eucerin Intensive Repair Very Dry Skin Lotion for my body… and for my face — that’s embarrassing,” she admitted.

Though most companies make an exclusive product for use on your face, if it works for Gigi, it can’t be too bad.

For haircare, Gigi says she has always been a fan of John Freida, and she still uses it to improve the texture of her hair, despite the $7 price tag.

“I’ve always used John Frieda; their blonde stuff is really good. The Sheer Blonde Everlasting Blonde Shampoo makes my hair really soft, but I’m not sure that it actually makes it blonder.”

Gigi Hadid says that another must-have for Fashion Week and fashion shows, in general, is Secret Flawless Clear Deodorant. When you are changing clothes quickly backstage, it’s best to find a clear product so you don’t have to concern yourself with white marks — especially on clothes that don’t belong to you.

“For deodorant, I like the clear gel because I can’t have any of that white residue when I’m working. Secret Flawless Clear deodorant has really good scents.”

Despite the fact that Gigi Hadid has her own line of cosmetics with Maybelline, she says there is one product by the company that she has used since high school, and that’s their 24-hour concealer ($10).

“If I have blemishes I use Maybelline SuperStay 24 Hour Wear Concealer, which I bought at the drugstore a few years ago,” she said.