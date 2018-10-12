Is Mickey Milkovich returning to see Ian in his final 'Shameless' episode?

The next episode of Shameless, titled “Face It, You’re Gorgeous,” airs on Sunday and a few surprises in the cast list reveal Showtime may have kept a pretty big secret under wraps.

According to the cast list for the episode – which can be found on IMDb – fan favorite Noel Fisher, known for his role as Mickey Milkovich, may be making a guest appearance in the next episode.

As Shameless fans learned earlier this week, Cameron Monaghan – who plays the role of Ian Gallagher – took to Instagram to announce his exit from the cast. Given Cameron’s character is on the brink of going to the slammer, his departure from the series didn’t come as too much of a surprise to fans.

As the Inquisitr reminded us a few weeks ago, Noel was considered by many to be fan favorite number one on the cast. So, fans of the series were devastated when the character was written out of the series. After breaking out of prison, Noel’s character had no choice but to say goodbye to Ian and flee to Mexico.

Showrunner John Wells and William H. Macy revealed the writers received death threats following the exit of Noel because of how much fans loved him.

Naturally, Noel’s name showing up in the cast list for the next episode has left fans with a lot of questions.

Could the writers be gearing up to give fans one last taste of Gallavich before Cameron leaves the show?

Could Ian be gearing up to run away with Mickey?

Is it possible Mickey got captured and Ian ends up behind bars in the same prison with his former lover?

As if the possibility of a Mickey and Ian reunion isn’t enough to get fans excited for the upcoming episode of Shameless, Noel wasn’t the only familiar name in the cast list.

Emma Greenwell, who played the role of Mickey’s sister, Mandy, also appears in the cast list of the upcoming episode. As those who watch the series recall, Mandy was former lover to Ian’s older brother, Lip. Mandy was also best friends with Ian and pretended to be his girlfriend for a period of time. Emma’s character exited the series to be with her undesirable significant other despite Lip’s attempt to stop her.

While it is unlikely Emma or Noel are gearing up to return to Shameless, it certainly makes sense – and says a lot regarding how much the writers care for their fan base – to bring the Milkovich siblings back for Cameron’s final episode.