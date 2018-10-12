Lindsey Graham Denies He’s Gay In Response To Chelsea Handler’s ‘National Coming Out Day’ Tweet

Senator Lindsey Graham addressed any speculation that might be lingering about his sexuality, on Friday, October 12, insisting once and for all in a TMZ interview that he is in fact not gay — in spite of whatever impression he may have given off to lead Chelsea Handler to believe otherwise.

Handler has drawn a firestorm of criticism from Sen. Graham’s supporters and members of the LGBTQ community alike, for using a tweet that she put out in commemoration of National Coming Out Day to simultaneously shade closeted Republicans who might have been celebrating the occasion on the down low. A good share of her 8.41 million followers recognized the message to be a critique of the party’s repression and history of members being outed as bisexual, lesbian or gay, in spite of anti-LGBTQ voting records. But many others found the tweet to be offensive and counterproductive, irregardless of the 43-year-old comedienne’s recognition as an ally of the community.

As the Inquisitr noted in its reporting on the controversy, Graham has in the past been condemned by the likes of Human Rights Campaign for what has been viewed as a longstanding pattern of opposition towards LGBTQ causes. All the while, the 63-year-old South Carolina lawmaker has continued to fight off gay rumors that largely stem from him never marrying or fathering children.

If you’re wondering why Republicans took a sick day today, it’s probably because it’s #NationalComingOutDay. Looking at you @LindseyGrahamSC — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 11, 2018

It seems to have become something of a force of habit for Handler to invoke reference to Graham’s alleged double life whenever taking him to task over his work in politics. Back in January, she opened herself up for a similar wave of backlash when she suggested that Graham’s budding support for President Trump must have had to do with the administration’s discovery of a gay sex tape of some sort.

The Washington Examiner was one of the publications that exposed her remarks via screenshot of a tweet that read, “Holy, f***, Holy f***. I just watched the video of trumps bipartisan ‘meeting’ yesterday. Hey, [Lindsay Graham], what kind of d*** sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?”

When it was revealed to Graham that Handler had once more alluded to him as a closeted gay man in this latest tweet, he brushed the assertion off, stating, “Number one, she knows zero about me. To the extent that it matters, I’m not gay. And, yea, these comments, I don’t think they reflect well on her and I don’t know how it makes us a better country, but it’s up to her, not me.”