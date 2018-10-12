‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Ashley And Jack Fight It Out!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, October 15 recriminations and a laundry list of misdeeds between Jack and Ashley. Plus, Nikki and her cohorts try to decide what to do about their blackmailer.

Life in the Abbott house will never be the same according to She Knows Soaps. After her big reveal, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) basically says “sorry not sorry.” She feels entirely justified in tearing the best part of Jack (Peter Bergman) out and making him feel like a stranger in his own family. In fact, it’s like Christmas in October for her. Wow! This cold and bitter Ashley isn’t the one she typically shows in Genoa City.

Jack is angry — absolutely throw things and smash things furious! Sure, Jack did plot with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to bring Ashley down at Newman Enterprises after she left Jabot over Jack’s insistence on the blood Abbott clause, but that’s just because he wanted his sister to come back and work with him at Jabot. No harm, no foul. There’s no way he’s as terrible and vindictive as Ashley has been, and he cannot fathom how she could do something this terrible and confuse their mother’s mind even further.

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) is devastated, and she feels she doesn’t even know her mom, Ashley, anymore. How could the woman she calls mom do this to her brother and her mother, Dina (Marla Adams)? Ashley used Dina’s Alzheimer’s against her, and that’s unimaginably cruel. It’s difficult to swallow, and it’s going to cause Abby some issues.

Next week on #YR, Nick confronts Rey, Nikki gives in to demands, and the Abbotts learn more about Ashley’s shocking secret. pic.twitter.com/2SceD8tYsh — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 12, 2018

Kyle also feels utter disbelief over what his aunt did. He vows never to forgive her, but Traci (Beth Maitland) reminds him that life’s too short, and she urges him not to waste his second chance with Jack plotting revenge on Ashley.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) faces a dilemma. It seems all the women receive letters that reveal the details of an amount of money to send to an overseas bank. For her part, Nikki wants merely to pay the money and wash her hands of the whole thing. Although they bicker plenty, Sharon (Sharon Case) agrees with her. However, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) have other plans. The notes don’t even explain what the money is for, and they don’t even mention J.T, at all, so who’s to say what the wire transfer of an incredible sum of cash is even for?

The women are one step closer to losing everything if they cannot agree how to figure this out.

