This High School’s Harry Potter Dance Routine Relives The Entire Series — In Just Over Six Minutes

The dance team put on the spectacle for the school's 2018 Homecoming celebrations.

A dance team from Walden Grove High School in Arizona found a way to make Homecoming even more exciting — all while bringing us back to the world of Harry Potter.

The team choreographed a routine featuring several different songs, using their dance moves to retell the story of “the boy who lived” in a way that would make even the shyest of muggles want to get up and dance.

The video of the routine has garnered quite a bit of attention. Since its posting on YouTube in late September, the video has amassed more than 2.2 million views — and counting!

The dance team created the routine for the school’s homecoming celebrations. They performed it before the rest of the school on the gymnasium floor, generating cheers for our favorite students at Hogwarts, as well as shrieks when “He Who Must Not Be Named” joined the foray.

The dance routine features the first book most prominently, although it also features other books, including the end of the Harry Potter series when the protagonist faces off against Voldemort.

It begins with Harry underneath the staircase at the Dursley’s home. Finding out he’s a wizard, he soon makes his way to Hogwarts, where he meets Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, his two best friends throughout the book series.

Upon getting the Sorting Hat placed upon his head, Harry finds out he’s going to Gryffindor — after which, the dancers on the floor cheekily break out into Flo Rida’s “Welcome To My House.”

It’s not all fun and games, of course, and soon we see Voldemort make his way to the stage, along with a cloaked dance crew of his own. They bust out to Nicki Minaj’s “Chun-Li” before a final battle scene between Harry and Dumbledore’s Army, and Voldemort and his Death Eaters, commences. Appropriately, that routine is accompanied by the operatic song “Carmina Burana.”

We’ll save you the spoilers in case you don’t know how the books end, but suffice it to say the dramatic ending is well worth the watch.

This isn’t the first time Walden Grove High’s dance team achieved celebrity status. The group also performed in season 13 of America’s Got Talent,Fatherlyaccording to reporting by, where they reached the quarterfinal round before being eliminated.

The routine is a great way for the school to get into the spirit of homecoming — but for other wizards and witches out there, it’s the perfect time of year to gear up for Halloween as well!