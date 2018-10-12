‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Explains Why Daytime Is The Most Intimidating Medium

Victor Newman actor Eric Braeden said he had no idea when he signed with The Young and the Restless in 1980 that the character would become the iconic character he’s grown to be. Braeden explained to Sheryn Underwood in an interview with several of the show’s stars including Camryn Grimes (Mariah Copeland), Joshua Morrow (Nick Newman), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman), Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), Amelia Heinle (Victoria Newman), and Bryton James (Devon Hamilton). in honor of the No. 1 rated CBS Daytime soap’s 45th anniversary.

Originally, the soap vet signed for a short stint in Genoa City for three months, and then his next contract was for a year. Now, over 38 years later, he’s the most recognizable face on the daytime drama.

Speaking of daytime, Braeden said, “This is the most intimidating medium there is in Hollywood. More intimidating than film or nighttime. More intimidating than theater. Because what we are asked to do on a daily basis. Think of the crew. Think of the writers who write for this. It’s extraordinary. It is the hardest, most underestimated part of our business. Soaps. Period.”

Later, the actor explained that Y&R is so enduring and successful because it means something to people. He discussed that he guest starred on primetime, but that after a while, those stories mean nothing to people. However, with soaps, the air five days a week, and the stories that they tell on the sudser actually have an effect on viewers over decades of their lives.

“I often feel that writers and directors should go out with us to see that what we all do affects people deeply,” Braeden explained.

Later in the second part of the interview, Braeden revealed how portraying such a contentious relationship with Victor’s son Nick (Joshua Morrow) made him feel. He explained, “I have a very close relationship with my own son, and would be very sad if it were as acrimonious as it is between Victor and Nicholas.”

However, without significant family problems, soap operas have no conflict, and it’s often conflict that moves the storylines forward. With so many hour-long shows per year to create, the characters face an extreme number of conflicts compared with most viewers actual daily lives.

Braeden also just called a spade a spade when he said, “I must say, Victor, is in many ways an a**hole.” The actor revealed that he often could not stand the character he portrays in Genoa City because he thinks “who the F does this?” Clearly, Victor Newman does that as fans well know.

Overall, even though Victor is entirely over the top, Braeden thinks the character works for daytime, and indeed he does.

