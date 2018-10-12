NFL Fantasy Week 6 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks

NFL Week 6 is upon us, and fantasy football fans are making their start ’em and sit ’em quarterback decisions. Week 6 is providing NFL fantasy football players some quarterbacks that are in some key matchups that should provide some solid points. In addition to the list of start ’em quarterbacks below, there are four signal callers that fantasy experts suggest starting: Matt Ryan (21.5 projected points), Patrick Mahomes (20.93 projected points), Tom Brady (20.14 projected points), and Aaron Rodgers (20.76 projected points).

The Atlanta Falcons take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a home game. While Ryan didn’t perform to the liking of fantasy players last week, this Week 6 matchup will likely provide better results for the signal caller. In road games, Tampa Bay’s D has allowed 37.4 fantasy points per game on average to quarterbacks.

Rodgers’ nagging knee injury makes him a questionable decision for some fantasy players. However, in Week 6, the NFL quarterback is taking on the 1-4 San Francisco 49ers, a team that has allowed their opponents to put up a ton of points on the scoreboard.

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will square off in the Sunday Night Football game. With each passing NFL week, veteran Tom Brady has settled more into his former, phenomenal self. Mahomes continues to light up the field, and he is arguably the best quarterback this season. These two quarterbacks are expected to have a shootout on Sunday night.

Start ‘Em Quarterbacks For Week 6

Kirk Cousins vs. Arizona Cardinals

This isn’t Cousins’ first rodeo against the Cards. He has faced them the past two seasons and scored a minimum of 19 fantasy points in each game, and that was when the Vikings’ signal caller was on the Washington Redskins. Most fantasy experts are expecting Cousins to put up some good numbers against Arizona, a team whose defense is allowing quarterbacks to score an average of 19.5 fantasy points per game this season.

Just another day at the office for @KirkCousins8. pic.twitter.com/Zhz3dUCNns — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 8, 2018

Andrew Luck vs. New York Jets

The Colts’ quarterback is projected to log 17.74 fantasy points in Week 6, though most NFL experts are expecting that number to be higher. The most likely reason that figure is not higher is because Luck will be missing T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle due to their respective hamstring and hip injuries. However, the Indy quarterback will be facing a Jets team that has allowed 765 passing yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions against Blake Bortles and Case Keenum, and the Jets allowed over 20 points to Keenum.

Jameis Winston vs. Atlanta Falcons

Winston starts his first game this 2018 season on Sunday afternoon, and NFL analysts expect him to have a great showing. Tampa Bay will be in a road game against Atlanta, and this will likely spell good news for fantasy fans. For the season, the Falcons’ D has allowed quarterbacks to score 32.37 fantasy points per game on average while playing at home. In addition, as the Inquisitr reported, the Buccaneers’ signal caller will be playing with one of his favorite targets in the air, Cameron Brate.

Tune in to Bucs Total Access with Cameron Brate live right now! ????» https://t.co/fEnodB6XgT#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/iIqMgYtNxe — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 1, 2018

Andy Dalton vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Though Dalton disappointed fantasy fans last week, CBS Sports describes why the veteran Bengals’ quarterback is a start ’em in Week 6.

“The matchup against Pittsburgh is great, and Dalton scored 22 Fantasy points against the Steelers in Cincinnati last year. Pittsburgh is allowing an average of 320 passing yards per game with 14 total touchdowns and four interceptions. I expect Dalton to show up and perform at a high level, especially given the opposing defense he’s facing.”

Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks For Week 6

Ben Roethlisberger vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Roethlisberger looked like “Big Ben” again in his win over Atlanta, producing 21.6 fantasy points. However, Roethlisberger has failed to produce over 15 fantasy points this season in all his other outings. Furthermore, the Bengals’ D has kept quarterbacks to just 12.8 fantasy points per game on average, and because of this, several NFL experts have Roethlisberger listed as a sit ’em.

Derek Carr vs. Seattle Seahawks

While the Seahawks may no longer be the Legion of Boom, they have had impressive showings against quarterbacks this season, as far as fantasy points go. Seattle has given up the seventh-fewest passing yards and the fifth-fewest fantasy points this NFL season, numbers that don’t bode well for opposing quarterbacks. Carr had a great outing in Week 4, logging 31.6 fantasy points, but he has delivered subpar numbers in his other four games compared to other quarterbacks. Because of all this, the majority of NFL analysts suggest putting Carr on your sit ’em list.

Mitchell Trubisky vs. Miami Dolphins

The last time the Bears’ signal caller took the field, he logged six touchdowns. However, that was a home game against Tampa Bay, a team whose defense has virtually been a gift for opposing quarterbacks. In Week 6, Trubisky will face the Dolphins’ D on the road, and Miami has allowed quarterbacks just 12.59 fantasy points on average this season, and at home, they allow a measly 8.95 points. While Trubisky was previously one of the most solid quarterbacks for fantasy players, most NFL experts suggest sitting him in Week 6.