Rapper T.I. Calls Out Kanye West Over His White House Visit Via Instagram Post

T.I. had voiced his support of West up until Thursday's meeting.

Rapper Kanye West’s latest antics have a lot of people very angry — even fellow rappers. While many celebrities have casually commented about West’s visit with Donald Trump at the White House on October 11 on social media, rapper T.I. took it to an entirely other level by ranting about the meeting via Instagram, CNN is reporting.

T.I. and West were previously on good terms, so much so that they collaborated for the song “Ye vs. The People” just this April, a song where West defended his stance on Trump. T.I. and West traded barbs with each other and debated West’s views on the song, but since it was a collaboration it seemed like there was no bad blood between the two. T.I. stated that the idea for the track came after a 4 hour long discussion with West, and was quoted as saying that it was the fastest he had ever recorded a track. T.I. went on to defend West in interviews following the release of the track.

“We, as the black delegation, cannot afford to lose Kanye West,” T.I. said during a radio interview on May 2, CNN reports. “He is our Michael Jackson.”

After West’s visit with the president on Thursday, however, it seems T.I has changed his tune. In a long Instagram post, T.I. officially denounced West, saying that he had been “extremely patient” with his behavior, but that his meeting in the Oval Office was “next level.” The post itself was a clip from the meeting, followed by a lengthy caption where T.I. expressed his disappointment.

Rapper TI And 50 Cent Blasts Kanye West For Meeting With Donald Trump https://t.co/9Ix2VERV9Q >> https://t.co/3nf8VLvdz1 pic.twitter.com/HPTOa1Ytv6 — MediaGuideNG (@MediaGuide_NG) October 12, 2018

“I refuse to associate myself with something so vile, weak, & inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!!” T.I. wrote. “At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you… now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you.”

T.I. also revealed in the post that West had actually invited him to attend the infamous meeting with Trump, to which T.I. declined. Needless to say, it appears that T.I. does not regret that decision. He went on to address West’s followers “musically, socially, or even personally” and advised them to no longer tolerate him. “I’ve reached my limits,” the caption read.

T.I. is not the only one in the industry to have harsh words for West. Fellow rappers 50 Cent and Diddy also gave their thoughts on West’s conduct via social media. West has yet to respond to any of the criticisms publicly.