Melania’s Press Secretary Slams ‘The View’ Co-Host Over Claims The First Lady Is A Trump Mistress Herself

Comedian Yvette Nicole Brown, who is guest hosting on the program this week, stood by her comments about the first lady hours later.

Melania Trump’s press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, defended the first lady online on Friday after hearing disparaging comments from one of the panelists on The View.

During the program, comedian Yvette Nicole Brown, who was on as a guest co-host (substituting this week for regular Joy Behar), took liberties with how she herself would describe the first lady, according to reporting from Mediaite.

The panel was speaking with ABC News correspondent Tom Llamas, who recently did an interview with Melania about a variety of topics, including alleged affairs that her husband President Donald Trump may have engaged in since the two got married. Melania said she doesn’t give much thought about those allegations regarding possible mistresses, which prompted the question from Brown.

“Is it possible that she’s not concerned with his mistresses because she was one of them?”

Llamas responded to Brown by saying the first lady deserved to be respected on the matter. “I don’t respect her,” Brown said.

Grisham took note of the exchange, and tweeted out her own reaction to Brown’s words.

“[C]heck your facts before you accuse someone of being a mistress,” Grisham wrote. “She’s your @FLOTUS — she deserves your respect & certainly not your lies. Disgusting.”

Brown responded to Grisham’s words by issuing out a tweet of her own.

I stand by every word I said. My mom taught me that respect is earned. And thankfully we live in a nation–at least for now–where I don't have to bow down to dear leader or his third wife. And come for ME, @StephGrisham45, not @TheView. The views were MINE. I own them. ✊???? https://t.co/QqgQVvPG7S — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 12, 2018

The issue of President Trump’s personal life has been brought to the forefront of the news for many years, decades even. But his alleged affair with adult film actor Stormy Daniels could be problematic for the president, beyond the embarrassment that comes with it: Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, alleges that Trump ordered him to payoff Daniels with “hush money,” doing so without disclosing the payment on campaign records just weeks before Election Day 2016, which could be an action in violation of federal election laws, according to reporting from Vox.

If true, Trump’s alleged affair with Daniels could be the one that hurts Melania the most. Trump allegedly had his trysts with Daniels in July of 2006, just four months after Melania gave birth to their son Barron, according to reports from Business Insider.

It may also be difficult for some to believe Trump, who has denied any and all affairs that have come about in recent years. In 2005, Trump was tape recorded bragging to Access Hollywood host Billy Bush about how easy it was for the business magnate to “grab” women by their genitals.

“When you’re a star they let you do it,” Trump said on the recording, which was released during the election in 2016.