Sharon Osbourne Says Husband Ozzy Osbourne ‘Feels He’s Let Down His Audience’ Due To Health Crisis

The ‘No More Tears’ singer has had to cancel four concerts in order to have hand surgeries.

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne recently underwent surgery after contracting an infection in his right hand and had to cancel several tour dates because of the malady. His wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, explained why during an episode of the daytime chatfest she co-hosts, The Talk.

“It’s so sad for him,” Mrs. O said during the episode on Friday, October 12.

“His hand still hasn’t healed, and it’s one of these things that every day they go, ‘No, tomorrow, you’re gonna be fine. La la la.’ It hasn’t been fine. And, in fact, he’s going into hospital today. He’s gonna have another procedure done on his hand. And so, we didn’t want to keep canceling, then change it again, change it again. And so, we just said, ‘OK, let’s cancel these four shows and they’re all going to be rescheduled.’ He will perform. He’s so upset. He feels he’s let down his audience, but I hope that everyone understands. He’s gonna be back.”

Osbourne has been on the “No More Tours 2” tour since late August. The jaunt is supposed to be the 69-year-old’s last full-scale tour and, fortunately, he has a break in his schedule until the end of January, which is when he is slated to launch the European and Australian leg of his farewell tour. Hopefully, three months will be enough time for the damage in his hand to heal properly.

Fans first found out that the “Mama, I’m Coming Home” vocalist was being treated in a hospital on Saturday, October 6, when he posted a picture of his bandaged hand on Instagram, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

That same day, Osbourne had to cancel a concert at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, in order to spend a couple of days at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles while recuperating.

The Grammy winner was expected to resume touring on Tuesday, October 9.

However, on Monday, October 8, Osbourne’s doctors said he needed more recovery time, and two more shows in California were rescheduled.

“I can’t wait to get out of here tomorrow,” the Englishman said on Instagram. “Thank you to all of the wonderful Doctors and Nurses taking care of me.”

On Thursday, October 11, all four of the remaining 2018 shows — the three in California and one in Las Vegas — were canceled because doctors told Osbourne that he will need another surgery “to treat multiple infections in his right hand,” it was stated on Instagram.

The four concerts will be rescheduled for 2019 and ticketholders were told to hold on to their tickets.

“I’m so f***ing bummed about canceling these shows,” Osbourne said.

“The tour had been going great and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs. We’re hoping everyone will be patient and we’ll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year.”

Osbourne, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, has spent almost 50 years as a professional recording and touring artist. He started out as the frontman for the British heavy metal band Black Sabbath, whose self-titled debut was released in 1970.