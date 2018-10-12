Kourtney Kardashian Shares Cute Throwback Snap To Celebrate Her Niece’s Six-Month Birthday

Aunty Kourt sure knows how to celebrate her family members’ birthdays, and this time she took to Instagram to share a sweet memory of the night Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl, True, was born.

In the photo that she shared with her 68 million followers, Kourtney can be seen flashing her toned abs in a comfy white sweater and gray sweatpants and making a peace sign as she waited for her niece, True, to arrive.

“[T]he middle of the night when my niece true was born. today she is 6 months old,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote in the caption, followed by a heart emoji.

Even though she looked slightly tired, Kourt still kept a smile on her face while standing in what seemed to be a hospital waiting room. In the right corner of the photo, she tagged family friend Simon Gebrelul, who’s one of Tristan’s best pals and was also supporting the couple that night.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe had to chose one of her older sisters — Kim, 37, or Kourtney, 39 — to become daughter True’s legal guardian, in case something were to happen to her. In a September episode of KUWTK, Khloe could be seen delivering the news that she decided to choose Kim over Kourt as her daughter’s guardian.

“So I can’t make anything official until the baby is born, but I am probably going to have Kim as the legal guardian if God forbid something happens just because I don’t know my parenting style until I have a baby, but from what I envision my parenting style to be I do think it will be more like Kim,” Khloe told her sisters.

“Watching Kimberly be a mom, I really respect her parenting skills. Not that I don’t respect Kourtney’s. I relate to how Kim parents more, but at the end of the day this family is so close, and we love each other so much, and if anything were to happen I know my daughter’s in the best of hands no matter who her legal guardian is,” she added.

Khloe saw herself engulfed in a cheating scandal after Tristan was spotted hanging out with another woman just days before the reality star gave birth to their daughter, and even though she seems to have forgiven him and moved on, Koko is postponing her move back to Cleveland, where her boyfriend plays for the Cavaliers. According to previous reports, Khloe is extending her stay in Los Angeles, where she’s close to the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan.