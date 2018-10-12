Ariana Grande shared a new photo of the pet pig that she shares with her fiance Pete Davidson. In the photo, the adorable little critter looks like he’s fast asleep on a bed. While the animal looks almost angelic in the photo, in the caption Grande revealed that the pig had just defecated on her pillow before she took the photo.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the pig, whose name is Piggy Smalls, has already made her music video debut. He’s the star of Ariana’s video for her new song “Breathin.” In the clip, the camera follows her around as he explores his surroundings and he crawls around a bed.

As Capital FM reports, having a pet pig is technically illegal in New York where Grande lives. But on Twitter, when a fan asked her about it, the singer said that Piggy Smalls is an “emotional support pig.”

It’s uncertain whether she was being facetious or not but Grande needing emotional support would be understandable considering the year that she’s had.

Ariana’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, recently died of an overdose. Soon after news of the death broke, numerous people tried to link his death to their breakup this year. Grande ended up having to close comments on her Instagram page and took a break from social media overall.

When she returned to social media, she made a heartbreaking post on Instagram about Miller’s death.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will. I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it,” she wrote. “We talked about this. so many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad, I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away.”

Grande also made headlines during Aretha Franklin’s funeral, when it seemed like she was intentionally groped by the pastor. He later said that he did not mean to touch her inappropriately.

So, it looks like Piggy Smalls is bringing some brightness into her life. Pete Davidson seems to be very fond of her too. According to a September 2018 article from People Magazine, Davidson has a tattoo of the piglet. The ink of the pig’s face is on his side, based on a photo posted by the artist who did the tattoo. It’s underneath Pete’s tattoo of Winnie The Pooh.