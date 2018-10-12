More Than 60 Percent Of Donald Trump’s 55 Million Twitter Followers May Be Fake, Report Suggests

Over 40 percent of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Al Gore and Mike Pence's Twitter followers were also deemed fake.

More than 60 percent of President Donald Trump’s 55,1 million Twitter followers may actually be fake, according to Quartz.

Citing a SparkToro – Moz-affiliated software company which aims to “help people do better marketing by making the publications, people, and sources that influence any audience more transparent” – analysis, Quartz reports that 33 million of Trump’s 55,1 million Twitter followers can be considered fake.

In order to determine whether a Twitter account is fake or not, SparkToro’s software runs the accounts through a through a machine-learning based tool. This tool picks up signals that an account might be inactive, spam, or propaganda. If a Twitter account racks up seven to 10 signals or more, the software deems it fake.

According to SparkToro’s analysis, many of President Donald Trump’s Twitter followers display spam signals.

Ninety six percent have been placed on very few lists.

Ninety two percent employ a URL with spam patterns, or don’t use one in their profile at all.

Seventy nine percent have an “unusually small” number of followers.

Seventy six percent follow an “unusual number” of accounts.

Seventy four percent have spam-related keywords in their Twitter profile description.

Seventy two percent of Donald Trump’s Twitter followers have been inactive for 120 days or more.

Sixty percent do not display a recognized location on their profile.

Fifty four percent have gone more than a year without sending more than a “handful” of tweets.

Thirty nine percents of Trump’s Twitter followers use names that include spam patterns and spam words.

Thirty six percent use Twitter’s default image as profile picture.

Twenty seven percent have not set their language to English.

Three percent have been inactive for between three-four months.

Three percent of President Donald Trump’s Twitter followers created their account in the last three months.

Three percent send an “abnormally large” number of tweets on a daily basis.

Interestingly, Donald Trump is not the only politician with what appear to be fake Twitter followers. Fifty percent of California Governor Jerry Brown’s followers are fake. Over 40 percent of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Al Gore and Mike Pence’s Twitter followers were deemed fake by the software as well.

More than 33 percent of Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Twitter followers were deemed fake by SparkToro, as were 26 percent of Ted Cruz’s.

More than 60% of Donald Trump’s Twitter followers look suspiciously fake https://t.co/sYfU47XuFC — Quartz (@qz) October 12, 2018

Elaborating on the findings, SparkToro’s founder Rand Fishkin wrote that “no one, two, three, or even six signals means we’ll treat an account as low quality,” noting that it is “very rare that an account could have a combination of seven to 10 or more of the above signals and still be a real, active, human being.”

Following similar reports of fake followers in March this year, Twitter released a statement, calling the methodology used to determine whether a Twitter account is fake or not “deeply flawed,” according to Firstpost.