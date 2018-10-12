Rosie O’Donnell’s Hot Girlfriend, Elizabeth Rooney, Hints They Are Engaged

The comedian has long vowed that she will never marry again, but her girlfriend's Instagram tells a different story.

Rosie O’Donnell may be going back on her vow to never get married again. The actress and comedian, who has been dating girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney for nearly a year, seems to have put a ring on it.

Radar Online previously posted a rumor that the 56-year-old mom of five was engaged to her much younger, 33-year-old love, but now Rooney is making it much more official via a noticeable change to her Instagram bio. Rooney’s page now includes the letter “R” followed by a diamond ring emoji, which seems to confirm the engagement is the real deal.

O’Donnell went public with her romance with Rooney last fall, telling radio host Howard Stern she was dating a younger woman.

“It’s the first time I’ve dated someone younger than me,” O’Donnell told Stern in November, per People. “It’s a very trippy thing.”

O’Donnell noted that she gets along “so well” with Rooney, who works as an equestrian police officer, but added that the younger woman doesn’t know anything about O’Donnell’s idol, Barbara Streisand. The two watched Funny Girl and all is good.

At the time, O’Donnell told Stern she would “never” get married again, but now it seems that could change.

Radar Online reported that O’Donnell popped the question to Rooney over the summer, but the two women have a long distance relationship. (Rooney lives in Massachusetts while Rosie resides in New York with her kids.) An insider also told Radar that the ring O’Donnell purchased for her much-younger fiancée is “beautiful.”

Rosie O’Donnell seems to have found happiness after a tumultuous love life. She also seems to have a thing for beautiful women. After O’Donnell split from her longtime partner, Kelli Carpenter, in 2007, she met future wife Michelle Rounds in 2011.

Early in the relationship, Donnell gushed about her lady, telling reporters at the National Board of Review Awards Gala that Rounds was a combination of Ann-Margret and Barbie doll.

“She has Mattel stamped on her a**,” Rosie said of her lady love, according to Us Weekly. “She’s literally perfection.”

O’Donnell married Rounds in a private ceremony in New York in 2012 and the two adopted a daughter, Dakota. But the relationship didn’t last, and after her divorce from Michelle Rounds in March 2016, Rosie O’Donnell vowed that she would never get married again.

“You can print that,” O’Donnell told reporters, per People.

Sadly, last year Rounds was found dead of an apparent suicide.