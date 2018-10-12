Her daughter Pandora has taken over as executive editor of 'Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine'

It’s been a rough year for Lisa Vanderpump — and her family — and as a result, she’s decided to cut back on her workload. Vanderpump has decided that the first thing to delegate would be the editor’s position at Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine. Weighing most heavily on her mind is the suicide of her brother, Mark.

Page Six says that Lisa Vanderpump has relinquished the position to her daughter, Pandora Todd Sabo, who will serve as editor-in-chief — at least temporarily. Vanderpump released a statement to say that, regretfully, she was stepping down.

“It is a bittersweet announcement but, after an incredibly fulfilling reign as Editor-in-Chief of Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine, I am stepping down and resigning my position. I have had a wonderful time helming the creative aspects of this magazine, and I am so proud of the issues we have produced but, due to the turns my life has taken and the complicated tempest that is life, I no longer feel that I can dedicate the time to it that it needs.”

Her rep says that the death of her brother has been traumatic for her family and that Vanderpump needs to take the proper time to mourn his loss.

"Our family has many projects happening in the near future," @LisaVanderpump teased.https://t.co/e6Q4t809ei — Bravotv (@Bravotv) October 12, 2018

Lisa Vanderpump got to spend some time recently with her brother’s sons, who cheered her up on her birthday — but she is understandably working through a difficult time.

A coroner’s inquest which took place this week determined that Mark Vanderpump had overdosed intentionally on April 30th, as the Inquisitr details. After reading a series of text messages between Vanderpump and his married girlfriend, the coroner’s court released a statement.

“In the early hours of April 30, they are arguing via text and essentially it is clear he says goodbye to Gemma. As part of that, he posted a picture of pills on a table. He made it clear he was taking those. No further messages were sent or received till 9.15am on the Monday morning when Gemma attempted to contact him but there was no response.”

Mark Vanderpump was found unresponsive by his father — Jonathan Vanderpump — who called for an ambulance, but his son never regained consciousness.

The coroner added that substance abuse, a previous suicide attempt, relationship issues, and financial struggles combined to make Vanderpump despondent.

“It is clear from the text messages that his difficulties with his new relationship had reached a critical point during the month of April and the arguments between them were getting more intense in nature. This was a tragic loss of a man facing numerous life circumstances and ending his life in that way.”

Lisa Vanderpump does not seem ready yet to speak publicly about her family’s loss, but for now, she’s taking time for herself.