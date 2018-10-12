Watch Belgium Vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

World Cup semi-finalists Belgium can take total control of their UEFA Nations League group when they host Switzerland on Friday.

Since taking third place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Belgium Red Devils have been all but perfect, as 11v11 records, not only recording two straight victories but doing so in dominant fashion, allowing not a single goal while whistling seven past opposing keepers. Now, Roberto Martinez’s side has a chance to knock UEFA Nations League Group A2 leaders Switzerland off their perch and seize a grip on the group, in a game that will live stream from Brussels.

The Belgians led by Premier League stars including Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku, as well as Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, take the field as a virtual European all-star team, with only Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne likely to miss out on the Nations League match, The Sun reports.

For Switzerland, Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka brings the team’s only real star power, and all take up most of the playmaking responsibilities for the Nati, reports The Hard Tackle site.

While the two European teams have met 27 times going back to 1912, per 11v11, with the Belgians winning 13 and losing only eight with six matches drawn, The Red Devils have faced Switzerland only one time since 1989. That was an international friendly in 2016 won 2-1 by the Belgians.

Granit Xhaka of Switzerland and Arsenal brings the only real star power to his team. Clive Rose / Getty Images

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 50,000-seat King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday, October 12.

Even before winning their last two matches 3-0 over Iceland and 4-0 over Sweden, Belgium has been on a dominate run — interrupted only by the team’s World Cup semifinal defeat to eventual champions France. Otherwise, Belgium has won 10 international matches around that lone defeat. Prior to their World Cup elimination, Belgium had not lost a match since September 1 of 2016 when they dropped a 1-0 decision to Spain in a friendly, per 11v11 data.

