Yolanda Hadid Says She’s Feeling Ill Again Following One Year In Remission From Lyme Disease

Once again, Yolanda Hadid is being open and honest about her long and hard fought battle against Lyme Disease.

Last night, the reality TV personality attended the Global Lyme Alliance Gala in New York City, where she once again spoke about her illness and how it affects her everyday life, according to Us Weekly. Luckily, Hadid confessed that she was in remission for one year but sadly, her symptoms have returned and she’s not feeling up to par again.

Though it’s hard for her to put one foot in front of the other some days, Hadid says that she chooses to wake up each morning and fight, especially for her children, Bella and Anwar, who also suffer from this horrible disease.

“Quite often, I just went to get on with my life and pretend the whole nightmare never happened. I got sick in 2000. We’re now in 2018. I had one year of remission.”

She also confessed that while she isn’t feeling as terrible as she did at the beginning of her illness, she is currently not feeling as well as she could after a year of remission.

“[I’m] just wanting to crawl in a hole and wait for it all to pass, but I also understand the higher purpose of my journey is to continue to bring awareness to this awful disease until the change is made,” she told the audience at the Gala.

Hadid then went on to confess that she stays awake at night thinking about her children’s journey as well as other children who suffer from the same illness but don’t have access to proper treatments. She ended her emotional speech with a powerful message, hoping to shed light on the disease once and for all.

“Living in today’s world is hard enough as a healthy child. It’s time that we all put an end to this. If I die next week, next month, next year — this is the most, the greatest cause I have ever fought for. Even today, I have been in treatment all day. I feel like s—t. I showed up because this has to change.”

Luckily, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had a lot of support in the audience from her army of Bravo friends, including the Real Housewives of New York City cast. Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, and Tinsley Mortimer all showed up to support their friend. None of Hadid’s former RHOBH castmates were in attendance at the event.

Hadid has also written a book titled Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease to share her story.