‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Friday: Nelle Faces Michael, Nina Questions Sasha, And Sam Gets Flustered

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Friday, October 12 hint that there are big questions on the horizon. Nina and Sasha are meeting face-to-face for the first time, but Nina may press a little too hard to make a connection. Sam is facing an awkward moment thanks to Alexis and Kristina, while Nelle is back in the mix of things for a brief time.

As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, Chloe Lanier is returning to General Hospital for a very short run as Nelle. The latest sneak peek for Friday’s episode shared via Twitter reveals that Nelle will encounter Michael and Carly, seemingly as she makes an appearance in court. She’ll be in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit, and spoilers suggest that this will be a tense encounter.

Carly will make a comment to Michael about how Nelle’s reign of terror will be over, but of course, that’s not necessarily the case. Viewers are anxious to see the baby swap story move forward and bringing Lanier back will surely prompt some kind of development on this front.

There’s certainly no reason to think that Nelle will say anything obvious about Wiley really being Jonah. However, she may purposely or inadvertently say something that leaves Michael or Carly wondering in the days ahead. It’s already struck both of them that “Wiley” has the same heart condition Michael had, and at some point, other coincidences will be noticed as well.

Is Nina ready to meet her daughter? She may not have a choice. Tune into an emotional, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @TheRealStafford #GH55 pic.twitter.com/UIoui4Hz8u — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 11, 2018

Nina is anxiously trying to connect with Sasha after two DNA tests seemingly confirmed that the young lady is Nina’s biological daughter. General Hospital spoilers detail that Nina will pull out the half-heart necklace she has and she’ll ask Sasha if she has the other half.

Sadly, many fans have a feeling that this necklace will be completely unfamiliar to Sasha. As the Inquisitr has noted, this all came together far too easily and most viewers seem certain that a twist of some nature is on the way.

SheKnows Soaps shares that Sam will meet up with Alexis for lunch and General Hospital spoilers reveal that Kristina will be spending time with them as well. Alexis happened to catch Sam and Jason sharing a fairly intimate moment earlier this week, and it looks like Kristina will have some questions about all of this for her big sister.

The October 12 show also has more with Elizabeth and Aiden, as well as something transpiring with Chase and Valerie. General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 15 tease that there are interesting developments on the way and fans will be buzzing over these upcoming twists and turns.