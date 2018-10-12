‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Ashley Reveals Jack’s Really An Abbott!

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, October 12 brings a nearly unbelievable shock when Ashley reveals the truth about Jack’s paternity. Plus, Lola faces some opposition to dating Kyle, and Phyllis and Victoria receive more letters.

On the patio at Crimson Lights, Lola (Sasha Calle) fed Kyle (Michael Mealor) different sandwich samples while he wore a blindfold. Abby (Melissa Ordway) arrived, and she expressed surprise to see Kyle with Arturo’s (Jason Canela) sister. Kyle explained they’re dating, and Abby felt that Lola wasn’t his type. Kyle agreed she’s completely different, and he said he loved Lola’s food truck. Eventually, Kyle won Abby over.

At Dark Horse, Abby told Arturo she wanted a double date with Kyle and Lola. She even vouched for Kyle when Arturo thought Kyle seemed like a player, especially after dropping his swimsuit on live TV the past summer. Later, back at Crimson Lights, Lola told Arturo she got into the Harvest Festival, and Arturo brought up Kyle. They Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) arrived and performed a background check on the young Abbott. That brought up Kyle’s past misdeeds as a grave robber, and the brothers gave Lola a tough time while she defended Kyle.

Elsewhere, both Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) received new threatening letters. The letters were nearly identical. Phyllis’s said, “If you don’t want anyone to find out what you did, it will cost you. The first digit is 2.” The digit in Victoria’s letter was “0.”

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) informed Traci (Beth Maitland) that he thought Ashley (Eileen Davidson) might be getting blackmailed by Andrew (Coby Ryan McLaughlin). Eventually, Jack called a board meeting to discuss Type A Consulting, and he went around rounding up enough people to create a quorum. As for Ashley, she complained to Lauren (Tracey Bregman) that Jack and Kyle were out to get her. Ashley offered more support for Fenmore’s, and Lauren said she felt like it was a bribe.

At Jabot, Jack began the board meeting, and Kyle revealed that Type A Consulting is a shell company connected to Andrew. Ashley invited Andrew into the room, and he explained what they’d been working on. He and Ashley had a pat little story about an anti-cancer anti-aging product. Kyle wanted to know about Andrew’s lab, but Ashley just laughed off the question.

Phyllis arrived, and she asked Andrew what he was doing there, then revealed that Andrew worked at the hospital’s DNA lab. Everything turned to chaos, with Jack offering to pay Andrew ten times more to explain why Ashley hired him. Eventually, Ashley said Jack could put up his wallet. Ashley told Jack that she’d hired Andrew to switch Jack’s paternity results and that he’d always been John Abbott’s son!