Anthony Davis Comments On ‘Funny’ Trade Rumors, Says He Wants To ‘Focus On Winning’ In New Orleans

The past few weeks have seen numerous reports suggesting that Anthony Davis might eventually join the Los Angeles Lakers or Boston Celtics via trade. These reports, as cited earlier in the week by the Inquisitr, have gone as far as saying that the New Orleans Pelicans big man might want out before the 2018-19 NBA trade deadline if his team doesn’t perform as well as expected. On Thursday, Davis admitted that he is aware of the rumors, which he finds amusing in the light of his plans to help the Pelicans build on their success in the coming season.

Speaking to Rachel Nichols on ESPN’s The Jump, Davis said on Thursday that he is doing his best not to pay attention to the “funny” trade rumors that have surrounded him as of late. According to Bleacher Report, these rumors were cited by Nichols, who specifically mentioned how speculation went into overdrive when Davis signed with new agent Rich Paul, whose Klutch Sports Group represents several other high-profile clients, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

“I look at what I have now, and what I can do now, and it’s helping my team win,” said Davis, as quoted by Bleacher Report.

“You can’t look into what someone else is saying or listen to all the white noise. ‘AD’s going here, AD’s going here, AD’s going here.’ AD’s playing for the Pelicans this year. So my job is to focus on winning and helping these guys as much as possible, on and off the floor, and the rest will take care of itself.”

Lakers are one of two teams many consider a favorite for Anthony Davis if the Pelicans make a move.https://t.co/FFPcqj385y pic.twitter.com/hvmDozDLBL — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) October 12, 2018

Regarding his decision to sign with Klutch Sports, Davis said that the change was simply a “necessary” one that could help him become the “most dominant” player in the NBA. Per Bleacher Report, this was in line with Paul’s previous comments, which suggested that Davis’ move to Klutch was not a sign that the 25-year-old forward/center is planning to move to another team.

Despite how Davis reiterated on The Jump that his change in agents had nothing to do with any potential trade request, a few sources have insisted that it’s possible that the Pelicans star has his eyes set on moving elsewhere. In a recent appearance on Get More Sports‘ Chris Sheridan’s podcast, journalist Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson said that he’s heard rumors that the Lakers “have their sights” set on Davis, and that it’s “no coincidence” that the five-time All-Star is now being represented by LeBron James’ agent.

Assuming Anthony Davis does not ask for a trade before his contract expires, the earliest time he would be eligible to switch teams would be in the summer of 2021, or a few months after his 28th birthday. Bleacher Report predicted that Davis’ free agency would have “the entire league vying for his services,” given how he got an All-NBA First Team nod earlier this year after averaging 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game in the 2017-18 season, while dominating the game with his athleticism, scoring, defense, and improved outside shooting.