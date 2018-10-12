Pippa Middleton’s Baby Is Due Any Day Now, But That Didn’t Keep Her From Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Pippa Middleton looked stunning on Friday as she attended Princess Eugenie’s wedding. Pippa, who is Duchess Kate’s sister, is due to give birth to her first child any day now. However, being nine months pregnant didn’t stop her from looking fabulous — or from having a good time at the latest royal wedding.

As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, Pippa Middleton’s due date is believed to be coming up soon. She has been spotted out a few times in recent days, typically wearing comfortable, flowy dresses that have made for an impressive maternity style. Middleton went with a different look for Princess Eugenie’s wedding, and it won rave reviews.

For Friday’s wedding between Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Pippa chose to wear a forest green dress with a matching fascinator. Express details that the dress was by Emilia Wickstead, a designer familiar to fans of the royals, as Duchess Kate has been known to wear her pieces too.

Pippa’s forest green dress was fairly simple at knee length, with long sleeves and a mock turtleneck. It hugged her baby bump perfectly, and was a fabulous look for the day. Middleton also wore green drop earrings and black stiletto heels, and she carried a black clutch bag.

Middleton attended Princess Eugenie’s wedding with husband James Matthews and her brother James — and she was all smiles as she walked into the event. As Town & Country details, Pippa and Eugenie have been friends for some time. Eugenie and Jack were in attendance at Pippa and James’ wedding last year.

Some people had wondered if Pippa would still be able to attend the royal wedding, given how close her due date seems to be. In fact, some had speculated that she might even end up missing the event by going into labor. Luckily, her baby is staying put for now and Middleton looked radiant as she enjoyed the festivities.

Dark green was a popular color for the fall wedding, as mother-of-the-bride Sarah Ferguson went with an emerald-colored dress and matching hat, as the Inquisitr relays. Unfortunately, Fergie’s pick didn’t win rave reviews quite like Pippa’s did.

Duchess Kate went with a berry-red color for her dress — and Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy stunned with a periwinkle-colored jumpsuit. Eugenie’s sister Princess Beatrice chose to wear royal blue for her arrival, and several ladies in attendance wore bright prints.

While Pippa Middleton’s forest-green dress showcased her baby bump perfectly, it won’t garner her the type of headlines everybody saw when she was in attendance for her sister’s wedding. Nonetheless, the mum-to-be looked gorgeous — and her fans are anxious to see when her baby will finally arrive.