‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of October 15: A Marriage On The Rocks And A Proposal

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) marriage is on the rocks, while Charlie (Dick Christie) finally proposes to his longtime girlfriend Pam (Alley Mills). Katie (Heather Tom) softens towards Bill (Don Diamont) — and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) wants to know why.

Monday, October 15

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are furious at each other. It seems funny that they were at odds for most of the year because of their daughters, but it is their own sins that may eventually rip them apart. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, indicate that “Bridge” will fight about the secrets that they have been hiding. Brooke is furious about Ridge’s manipulation of Judge McMullen (Joe Lando), while he is angry about the kiss that she and Bill shared.

Now that Katie knows that Judge McMullen’s decision was not a fair one, she will approach Bill with a gracious offer. It’s very possible that she may want to revisit the custody issue and be more lenient with him.

Tuesday, October 16

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) resigns from Spencer Publications, and Bill takes the news badly. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) offered Wyatt the position of social media manager at Forrester Creations, and he accepted. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he “faces another loss,” and will understandably be upset.

Brooke fights for her marriage. B&B viewers know that when Bill kissed her, she told him that she’s in love with her husband. But Ridge only knows what Steffy saw — and may not believe that nothing is going on between them.

Wednesday, October 17

Steffy makes a snide remark about Brooke and tells Hope (Annika Noelle) that she saw Brooke kissing Bill. Hope will defend her mother to Steffy, but will later confront her mother with Steffy’s accusations.

When Katie informs Bill that he will now have more access to Will (Finnegan George), he will want to know why she changed her mind. Will Katie be able to keep Brooke’s secret?

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke swears Katie to secrecy and spills the information about Ridge. pic.twitter.com/8Q2vvgcVU2 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 11, 2018

Thursday, October 18

Charlie will pop the question, and ask Pam to marry him. According to Inquisitr, fans are excited about their upcoming wedding and are already taking bets on the cake!

Brooke and Bill will bump into each other at the restaurant. This might prove to be an awkward meeting, because the last time that they saw each other, Brooke rebuffed his advances.

The Forrester brothers — Ridge and Thorne — will rant about Bill. Thorne cannot believe that Katie is letting Bill see Will at whim again, while Ridge is furious that he kissed his wife.

Friday, October 19

Brooke will realize that she needs to make amends with Steffy. She will also tell her stepdaughter that she is worried that something might happen between Ridge and Bill.

Ridge is on a mission — he wants to find Bill immediately. He asks Pam to help him find him.