Start ‘Em & Sit ‘Em Tight Ends For NFL Fantasy Football Week 6

NFL Week 6 is here, and fantasy football fans are making their start ’em and sit ’em decisions for their tight ends. Week 6 is providing some match-ups where some key start ’em tight ends are likely to put up some solid points for NFL fantasy fans, and there are a few that should probably be put in the sit ’em category — despite their recent stats.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 6: Start ‘Em Tight Ends

Travis Kelce vs. New England Patriots

The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to take on the New England Patriots for the Sunday Night Football game. The Patriots defense ranks right in the middle of the NFL overall at 16. Through the first five weeks of NFL action, New England has allowed 23 receptions on 39 targets, 268 yards, four touchdowns, and an average of 14.8 PPG to tight ends. The Patriots have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends.

Travis Kelce had a rough start in his NFL opener, but he has made his presence known since then, averaging 100.3 yards per game and three touchdowns. On average, the dynamic tight end is averaging 17.3 points per game. According to ESPN, Kelce is projected to log 17.4 points. Many NFL fantasy football experts have Travis as their start ’em tight end choice of the week.

Rob Gronkowski vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Gronkowski is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to an ankle injury, and he has had limited practice this week, though he is expected to start. This tight end has largely been a disappointment for fantasy fans throughout the first four weeks of NFL action, though he got back on track with 75 receiving yards against Indy.

The Chiefs’ defense ranks as the fourth-worst in the NFL against tight ends, and the Sunday night meeting could be a shootout. So, there’s a great chance that “Gronk” will see plenty of action against Kansas City, and he is expected to put up 15.2 fantasy points.

3rd down and under pressure? No problem when you've got Tom Brady & @RobGronkowski. pic.twitter.com/qmwiBd1N3P — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 5, 2018

Austin Hooper vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Falcons’ Austin Hooper is projected to put up 9.1 points against the Bucs, though most NFL fantasy experts are predicting that number to be much higher. The Tampa Bay defense is tied with the Steelers for the worst in the NFL against tight ends, averaging 103.8 yards per game with 20.1 points. In most NFL fantasy leagues, this tight end is still available, so most experts suggest scooping him up and are listing him as a huge start ’em pick.

Cameron Brate vs. Atlanta Falcons

This tight end is projected to put up about 10 fantasy points in Week 6, and that number could easily be higher. O.J. Howard is expected to be sidelined due to a knee injury, though he has seen some limited practice. NFL fantasy pundits are keeping an eye on Howard’s injury report, but if he is out of the game, Brate should see plenty of action.

Cameron has been one of Jameis Winston’s favorite targets, and the Bucs’ signal caller targeted Brate 81 times in 2016 and 77 times in 2017. This NFL season, the Falcons have given up 23 receptions on 34 targets, one touchdown, 51.9 fantasy points, and they are averaging 10.4 points per game to tight ends. Many NFL fantasy experts are listing Cameron Brate as a Top 10 start ’em pick for tight ends in Week 6.

C.J. Uzomah vs Pittsburgh Steelers

While this Bengals’ tight end didn’t do all that much last week, he did play over 90 percent of the snaps, and C.J. should have a different game against Pittsburgh. The Steelers’ defense has allowed 40 receptions on 57 targets, 424 yards, three touchdowns, and they average giving up 84.8 yards and 20.1 points to tight ends this NFL season. Most NFL fantasy experts suggest listing Uzomah as a start ’em tight end because he is facing such an abysmal defense against that position.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 6: Sit ‘Em Tight Ends

David Njoku vs. Los Angeles Chargers

This Cleveland Browns tight end struggled in the first quarter of the NFL season, but he had some good numbers last week because of the lack of depth in that position. However, the Chargers’ defense has allowed just one touchdown this season and are averaging just 9.6 points to opposing tight ends. Most NFL fantasy analysts have David Njoku listed as a sit ’em.

Trey Burton vs. Miami Dolphins

While it may be tempting to start Burton in Week 6, he is projected to put up 8.5 points against Miami’s tough defense against the position. For the NFL season, the Dolphins’ defense hasn’t allowed a single touchdown for opposing tight ends, and they have averaged the eighth-fewest PPR against them. In addition, they haven’t allowed a tight end to exceed 50 yards since their NFL opener, making Burton a sit ’em player for most fantasy players.

Eric Ebron vs. New York Jets

Stats wise, it looks like this Colts’ tight end is a start ’em choice, but there’s too many factors going against him for most fantasy analysts. Ebron is listed as questionable because of a quartet of injuries: shin, quad, ankle, and knee. So, even if he does start, Ebron’s effectiveness is questionable. However, even if Eric was totally healthy, he is facing a Jets’ defense that ranks No. 1 in the NFL against tight ends.

For the NFL season, the Jets’ defense has allowed 15 receptions on 25 targets, one touchdown, 167 yards — and they are allowing just an average of 7.5 points against tight ends. While it may be tempting to start Eric Ebron, some of the top NFL fantasy football experts have him listed as a sit ’em because of the Jets’ stunning record against tight ends.