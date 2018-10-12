Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Team Up For A Romantic Duet In New Video

Nicole and Keith sang together in a sweet video filmed by their daughters.

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban are teaming up for a very special duet in honor of the Day of the Girl on October 11. Keith shared an adorable new video with his wife of 12 years – which he revealed was actually shot by their two young daughters – on his Twitter account this week as they sat together at a white piano.

The super cute video showed Keith playing the instrument as he and Nicole sang together. The couple, who tied the knot back in 2006, both sang the lyrics to the country star’s 2017 single “Female”, which is about female empowerment and was released amid the #MeToo movement last year.

The duo powerfully sang the lyrics of the song together, before Kidman then rested her forehead on her husband’s head as they looked lovingly at one another.

“In honour of International #DayoftheGirl – filmed by Sunday and Faith! – KU,” Urban captioned the video, revealing that 10-year-old Sunday and 7-year-old Faith had filmed their parents singing together.

The sweet video has been viewed more than 81,000 times since the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer shared it on his account, as well as receiving thousands of comments and more than 5,500 likes from the country singer’s fans.

In honor of International #DayoftheGirl – filmed by Sunday and Faith! – KU pic.twitter.com/KnJeExXkP2 — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 11, 2018

Nicole also shared the clip on her official Instagram account with the same caption.

Kidman actually provided background vocals on the studio version of the empowering song, though she told Entertainment Tonight last year that she wasn’t exactly the most confident singer and usually only saves her vocals for her husband.

“[Keith] knows I have no confidence when it comes to singing. So I’ll sing for him and that’s it,” she said at the time of her lack of confidence when it comes to showing off her voice in public, adding that she only appeared on the song because her husband specifically asked her to sing on it.

The sweet video of the happy couple comes shortly after the Inquisitr reported that Urban was forced to hit back at rumors claiming that he and his wife could have been heading for a split just last month.

The country superstar strongly denied the allegations during an interview with the Australian radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show. He confessed that the false rumors in the gossip magazines often trickle down to their two young daughters who don’t understand why tabloids would make up reports about their parents’ marriage.

“They don’t quite understand, and they go, ‘Why are they saying that?’ and you go, ‘Because it sells. It sells magazines. It’s the only reason they’re doing it,'” Keith said at the time. “That part of it is a bit rough.”

Urban then added that the constant speculation about his and Nicole’s marriage is “really hurtful” to their kids.