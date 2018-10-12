Watch Saudi Arabia Vs. Brazil Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch International Friendly Online

Brazil look to continue a perfect run after their World Cup elimination when they travel to Saudi Arabia for an international friendly march on Friday.

Brazil have been perfect since their crushing 2-1 elimination from the 2018 FIFA World Cup, per Sky Sports, at the hands of Belgium on July 6. But in two international matches since, not only have the five-time world champions recorded two victories, they have not allowed a single goal — a streak they are keen to continue. They travel to Saudi Arabia Friday, for a friendly match that will live stream from the kingdom’s capital city of Riyadh.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Saudi Arabia vs. Brazil friendly international match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Arabia Standard Time on Friday, October 12, at the 25,000-seat King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In Brazil, that start time will be 3 p.m. Brasilia Time, while in the United States and Canada, that start time will be 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11 a.m. Pacific.

The Brazilians returned to action last month with, as Sky records, a convincing 2-0 clean sheet win over the United States, followed just four days later by a 5-0 thumping of El Salvador. But leading up to next Tuesday’s momentous South American derby showdown against Argentina — albeit an Argentina side without Lionel Messi, Goal.com reports — Neymar and his team have flown halfway around the world for what they hope will be an uneventful warm-up against lightly regarded Saudi Arabia.

Brazil and Saudi Arabia have faced each other just four times, 11v11.com reports, going back to 1988. But Friday’s game will be the first meeting since 2002. Brazil has won all four, outscoring the Saudis by a cumulative total of 14-3.

Manchester City Goalkeeper Ederson gets the start for Brazil over his counterpart, Alisson, in Saudi Arabia Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

In Brazil, Sport TV will stream the Friday friendly match, while in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, KSA Sport is likely to live stream the match. In Canada, the Saudi Arabia vs. Brazil match will be streamed live by BeIn Sports Connect Canada.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Saudi Arabia vs. Brazil, see LiveSoccerTV.com.