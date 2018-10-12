Nancy Pelosi Would Try To Release Trump’s Taxes Should Dem’s Win The House — ‘We Have To Have The Truth’

A little-known provision in the tax code allows for Congressional committees to request tax documents of the president.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) may use a little-known provision in the Internal Revenue Code in order to force President Donald Trump to release records of his taxes if Democrats take control of the House of Representatives following this year’s midterm elections.

Pelosi described going after Trump’s taxes, which the president refused to release during his campaign and after he became president, despite promising to do so after an audit he claimed he was subjected to was completed, as “one of the first things [Democrats would] do.”

“That’s the easiest thing in the world. That’s nothing,’ Pelosi elaborated.

A 1924 provision of the Internal Revenue Code allows the congressional committee to request tax returns of individuals, including even the president if it wishes. But don’t expect Democrats to get what they want on day one if they’re elected to power — Trump would likely try to take the matter to the courts, reported the San Francisco Chronicle.

Even then, the public may not be able to see the documents for themselves. Lawmakers would be allowed to look at the tax forms and determine from there whether a further investigation on the president’s activities is warranted.

Still, Pelosi believes that the matter deserves looking into, if only for providing transparency for the American people. “We have to have the truth,” she said.

A plurality of Americans, according to a recent poll released by Morning Consult and Politico, demonstrates that a plurality of Americans want the president to be more forthcoming with his records of income before he assumed office. Forty-eight percent of Americans want Trump’s taxes released, while 43 percent say they don’t care about them, according to reporting from the Hill. Nine percent said they were undecided on the issue.

Pelosi has a bit of political capital to work with here if she does indeed try to go after Trump’s tax documents. Another recent poll framed a generic Congressional candidate question around both individuals, asking whether respondents would prefer a Pelosi-backed candidate versus a Trump-backed one in the midterm elections.

Half of Americans, 50 percent, said they preferred the choice that would be supported by Pelosi, while 45 percent said they wanted the Trump-preferred candidate to win instead, per a previous reporting from The Inquisitr.

Pelosi has long wondered what is included in Trump’s financial records, tying them to the possibility of exposing criminal behavior by the president when it comes to the Russia investigation. “Every single day, I find myself asking: what do the Russians have on Donald Trump personally, financially, and politically,” she said back in July.